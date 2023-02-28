A fire caused by improper storage of discarded smoking materials did approximately $20,000 in damage to a home at 410 Bluebird Trail in Frederick County on Sunday evening, according to a media release from county fire officials.
The fire was reported at 6:42 p.m. When the first firefighters arrived on the scene five minutes later, they found the exterior of the home on fire, with minor extension inside the residence. Three people who were at the home when the blaze broke out were unharmed.
The fire was extinguished at 7:28 p.m.
The home had working smoke detectors.
Units from North Mountain, Star Tannery, Gore, Gainesboro, Middletown, Hampshire County, W.Va., Hardy County, W.Va., and the county fire marshal’s office responded.
