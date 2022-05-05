STAR TANNERY — The remains of a person were found in a home where a structure fire was reported Thursday morning.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
At 5:39 a.m., Frederick County Emergency Communications received a call for a reported structure fire in the 600 block of North Pifer Road. Fire and rescue units were dispatched at 5:42 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:49 a.m., according to information from the county Fire Marshal’s Office.
The first unit that arrived — Wagon 17 from Star Tannery — reported that the home’s enclosed back porch was engulfed in flames.
A man at the home told firefighters that a disabled woman in the residence was unaccounted for, according to information from the fire marshal.
“Crews initiated a primary search during which the remains of a victim were found in the enclosed back porch that was reported fully involved with fire on the arrival of fire units,” information from the Fire Marshal’s Office stated.
The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office in coordination with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the origin and cause of the fire and the death of the victim. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will conduct an autopsy and positive identification.
No further information was immediately available.
