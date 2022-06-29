STEPHENS CITY — Mishandling of both legal and illegal fireworks can lead to an unhappy Fourth of July weekend.
That’s why the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office hosted a private fireworks demonstration Tuesday morning at Sherando Park.
“It’s a time to be joyful, not sitting in the (emergency room) because you blew your hand up or burned your house down,” Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Mark Showers said. “We hope everyone in Frederick County has a happy and safe Fourth of July.”
The demonstration mainly focused on the use of fireworks that are illegal in Virginia, such as mortars. Showers said any firework that goes up in the air and explodes is considered illegal.
Using a training arm and a mannequin acquired from a local department store, the fire marshal’s office showed how simply holding a mortar-style firework or leaning down overtop of a mortar tube can be dangerous.
While holding an exploding mortar-style firework, the hands and lower arm area of the training arm and mannequin suffered what would likely be second-degree burns. It also could cause someone to lose a finger.
When the mannequin was positioned with its head overtop of a mortar tube that exploded with a live mortar, it suffered what would likely be a skull fracture as well as several burns.
This could be caused by loading a live mortar into a tube that still contains smoldering pieces from the previous mortar as well as looking over the tube after the mortar hasn’t fired as quickly as one thinks it should, among other explanations.
The fire marshal’s office also demonstrated how to safely and properly dispose of legal fireworks.
Showers said the remains should be placed in a metal can or bucket with water. They should be soaked overnight and disposed of the next morning, he said.
“There's only one way to make sure a fire is out,” Showers said. “Water — and lots of it.”
Showers pointed out that a family in Frederick County was displaced from their home last year due to improper disposal of illegal fireworks. The remnants of the firework casing wasn’t extinguished and caught the family’s deck on fire, which led to damage to the home.
“People are setting these (illegal fireworks) off in cul-de-sacs with kids running around,” Showers said. “That could kill someone.”
He said that since Frederick County is so close to West Virginia, illegal fireworks are not hard to come by and added that his office receives “more calls than it can count” regarding illegal fireworks throughout the Fourth of July holiday week.
Rather than obtaining and using illegal fireworks, Showers recommends residents take in one of the public fireworks displays. On July 3, Winchester will have fireworks display in Jim Barnett Park and Clarke County will have a fireworks show at the Ruritan Fairgrounds in Berryville. On July 4, Middletown will have fireworks in the Town Park and Frederick County will have a show at Sherando Park.
“There’s places where you can go see a great fireworks show publicly,” Showers said.
Possessing illegal fireworks is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia and carries a maximum penalty of a $2,500 fine and 12 months in jail, according to Showers.
Legal fireworks are available for purchase at stands throughout the county. Those stands are vetted and inspected by the fire marshal’s office prior to opening.
To set off legal fireworks within the county, one must obtain a permit and a shooter’s license through the state fire marshal’s office. It’s important to remember, too, that for every inch of firework shell there needs to be 100 feet of clear “fallout area” from the spot it is set off.
For more information on approved fireworks displays, approved fireworks stands and approved fireworks in Frederick County, visit the Fire Marshal’s web page at fcva.us/departments/fire-rescue/fire-marshal-s-office.
