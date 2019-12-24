WINCHESTER - No one was injured in a small fire at the Rubbermaid plant called in at 7:59 p.m. on Monday.
Careless smoking caused the fire, according to an email on Tuesday from Amy Simmons, city of Winchester spokeswoman. A pallet of mop heads caught fire in an employee smoking area that had a large pile of leaves nearby. A small enclosed utility trailer incurred about $2,000 in damage from fire exposure.
Rubbermaid employs about 700 people at the plant which manufactures industrial products including garbage cans and utility carts.
