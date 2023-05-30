WINCHESTER — A May 20 fire resulted in a York Avenue apartment complex being deemed uninhabitable and displaced 20 residents in the eight-unit building, according to information this week from the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department.
The blaze began after 12 p.m. at the building in the 500 block of York Avenue, according to Deputy Fire Chief Caleb Sherwood. Units responded to the neighborhood north of Kernstown at 12:48 p.m., and the fire was under control by 1:40 p.m.
Dispatch advised fire officials that they were on the phone with an occupant trapped on the second floor. When firefighters arrived, smoke and fire was coming from the second story of the building. Two residents were then evacuated from the second floor and treated for minor injuries at the hospital, Sherwood said.
At least one firefighter was also treated for minor injuries and quickly released from a hospital.
"It did some pretty good damage to the building. It consumed the whole apartment on the first floor and some smoke damage throughout the rest of the building," Sherwood said.
Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.
Most of the apartment's residents weren't home at the time of the fire, but several of the residents were woken up by fire alarms, Sherwood said.
With the exception of the two who had to be evacuated, residents who were home were already outside the building when fire officials arrived.
Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants, according to a Winchester Fire and Rescue Department Facebook post.
