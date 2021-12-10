A fire at Millwood High School was called in at 12:32 p.m. Frederick County Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak said it was in a dust collector in the wood shop and smoke spread to an air conditioning duct.
At 1 p.m., four Frederick County Fire and Rescue firefighters could be seen on the roof in the back of the school by an air duct. Smoke that was emanating from the building cleared by 1 p.m.
The students were evacuated to the stadium and police said no one was hurt.
See the full story in tomorrow’s Winchester Star.
