A fire ripped through a nearly 80-year-old business in Mount Jackson early Saturday morning, destroying Randy’s Do it Best Hardware.
The fire’s cause is unknown and the investigation is ongoing, said Shenandoah County Assistant Fire Marshal Joe Loving.
Originally founded by James Zerkel in 1946 as Zerkel’s Hardware, the store at 6191 Main St. offered items for plumbing, heating, electricity and propane.
The propane part of the business, which at its peak sold 4.3 million gallons per year, was sold to Columbia Propane in 1998. It was then bought by current owner AmeriGas in 2019.
Zerkel died in 1976, passing on the business to his four children, who remained with the business for decades before stepping away.
Christian Herrick, one of several people to take ownership of the hardware store from the Zerkel family in the summer of 2019, said the company realizes the importance of a hardware store, especially in a small town.
His ownership group was grieving the loss of the building along with the Zerkel family, he added.
“We’ll rebuild as soon as possible,” he said, adding that the group will look for another location in Mt. Jackson to operate in, hopefully within 6 months.
Employees at the store are being offered job placement at their other locations, the closest of which is in Timberville.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Jackson Police Department responded to the incident too.
Loving said estimated damages totaled between $2 million to $2.5 million.
The building and inventory were insured, Loving said.
The fire was simultaneously reported through a smoke alarm system at the business and a nearby resident calling it in around 2:42 a.m., Loving said.
Crews arrived within five to six minutes to find heavy fire in a rear storage area of the building and in the attic, Loving said.
Because of the flammable chemicals in the store, crews were pulled out of the structure and began a defensive attack, which continued throughout the day and into the night, Loving said.
Units from almost every Shenandoah County company responded, along with a unit from Luray. Sheetz and Burger King provided food and hydration for the responders, Loving said.
Chemicals inside the hardware store, such as paints in aerosol cans, could have combusted in the blaze and shot out of the fire, which caused the firefighters to be on alert during their suppression efforts, Loving added.
A hazardous material unit from Rockingham County was called in and verified there was no chemical harm in the smoke in the air or the water runoff from the firefighting.
AmeriGas is housed in a building behind the business and was able to be saved although it received heat exposure. The fire was deflected from the propane storage tanks on-site and gas grill propane tanks that were nearby, Loving said.
No civilians were injured since the store was unoccupied at the time of the fire, Loving said, but a firefighter working the scene was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation as a precaution.
Winds in the area pushed smoke from the blaze toward nearby homes, causing residents to evacuate for the morning before they were allowed to return.
The investigation into a cause resumed Tuesday after firefighters were sure the fire had stopped smoldering.
Investigators have been compiling video surveillance footage from nearby residences in the meantime while using assistance from an accelerant-detecting K-9 from the Loudoun County Fire Marshals office.
It remains to be determined if the fire was accidental or arson, Loving said.
