WINCHESTER — Wendy L. Osterling is grateful to the police officers who helped her husband, 93-year-old mother, and a housekeeper flee a fire that broke out at her home at 611 S. Cameron St. on April 3.
In body camera footage on the Winchester Police Department's Facebook page, Officer Bryan T. Derryberry and Cpl. Jason Poe are seen rushing up the driveway of the three-floor brick house. It was a windy day, and a fire reported at 5:17 p.m. at 609 S. Cameron St. had quickly spread about five yards south to 611 S. Cameron St. Both houses were engulfed in flames when the officers arrived. Popping sounds and oxygen tanks on the front porch exploding can be heard as the officers approach the house.
Poe kicks down a wooden fence to get to the back door, with Derryberry behind him. Poe lifts Mary Osterling in her wheelchair down two steps to the back deck. "Let's go, it ain't gonna last much longer," the officers are heard saying. James S. Greene, Wendy Osterling's husband, and Roxann McDonald, the cleaner, exit from the back along with family dog Bernie, a St. Bernard and Brittany Spaniel mix that wagged his tail as the officers approached.
Mary Osterling was then wheeled about 20 yards down the driveway and across the street as the fire roared in the background. Greene, 77, said on Thursday that he thinks he and McDonald could've rescued Mary Osterling if they had to — "Adrenaline is a wonderful drug," he said — but he wants to thank the officers for their help.
Police Chief John Piper was also appreciative. "I want to commend the courageous efforts of Corporal Poe and Officer Derryberry," he said on Facebook.
No one was hurt in the fire. In addition to the Osterling-Greene household, three people were displaced at 609 S. Cameron St. The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Thursday.
Derryberry, hired in 2013, couldn't be reached on Thursday, but Poe said he was on patrol and turned onto South Cameron Street when he saw a black plume of smoke. He could be heard radioing to dispatchers that an elderly woman and a dog were in the home.
Poe began his career with the Warren County Sheriff's Office in 1998 before being hired in Winchester in 2017. He said the Cameron Street fire was the third fire rescue of his career and the most dangerous because of the amount of flames and speed of the fire. He credited the fire department for quickly responding.
"It's part of our duty as public servants to provide safety to the citizens of Winchester," Poe said. "I'd do it again today."
Wendy Osterling, who was in Clarke County running an errand when the fire started, said she's also thankful to McDonald who saw the fire out the window as she was cleaning in the front hall. McDonald quickly went to the living room and placed Mary Osterling into the wheelchair. "I told her, 'Just stay calm. The house is on fire so we have to get out of here,'" McDonald said.
McDonald said she was concerned that one of the oxygen tanks Mary Osterling uses would explode, so she made sure she grabbed it as she wheeled Osterling to the back door. McDonald also told Greene to call 911. "We would have been in some trouble if I hadn't been in the front foyer, because no longer than when I went to the living room where Mary was, than I could hear a window bust," she said.
Osterling said one neighbor placed a $100 bill in her mother's hand as she was being wheeled down the street to the home of a neighbor, who let her stay for several hours. Another neighbor has taken in Bernie while Greene and Osterling look for a new place to live. "Everybody came together to help," she said of her neighbors.
Greene and Osterling, who moved into the home with Mary Osterling in 1995, are currently living in a hotel. Mary Osterling is staying at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Osterling said the ordeal has been tough on her mother, whose Chickering piano, which she had played since she was a girl, was badly damaged in the fire.
"She's confused," Osterling said. "This has been hard."
Greene and Osterling, who have homeowner's insurance, are hoping to repair the house, which was built in 1910 and was a funeral home until the 1950s.
