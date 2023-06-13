Firefighting crews continue to work to bring a wildfire in Shenandoah County under control.
Firefighters contained 70% of the 270-acre Fall Ridge fire, in the Laurel Run area of Great North Mountain, approximately eight miles southwest of Columbia Furnace, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. The fire lies in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.
The Falls Ridge Trail no. 572 and Laurel Run Road remain closed temporarily for public health and safety.
The fire was reported at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday. The cause is under investigation. Resources at the scene include approximately 45 firefighters and support staff with four engines and two bulldozers.
The Shenandoah National Park, the Virginia Department of Forestry and a crew from the Texas A&M Forest Service are assisting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.