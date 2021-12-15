BERRYVILLE — A fire in the basement of a home on Crums Church Road was extinguished without spreading to the rest of the residence, according to Clarke County fire officials.
Firefighters were dispatched at 10:35 a.m. to the residence, where heavy smoke conditions were reported. All occupants had safely evacuated.
Don Jackson, interim director of Clarke County Emergency Services, said the fire was contained to the basement and knocked down quickly by firefighters. He said the cause was likely electrical.
Firefighters remained on scene for overhaul and ventilation.
Crews from John H. Enders, Clearbrook Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire company, Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, Frederick County Professional Firefighters, Greenwood Fire and Rescue, Friendship Volunteer Fire Company (Winchester), South Berkley Fire Company, and Independent Fire Company operated on scene.
