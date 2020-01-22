The late Robert Freschi Sr. was honored Sunday by fellow volunteer firefighters who hung a U.S. flag between two ladder trucks along Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) at the Shenandoah River bridge. Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company apparatuses led the procession of mourners from Berryville to the station in Bluemont following the service. Ladder trucks from John H. Enders Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company and Mount Weather Fire & Rescue Company formed the arch. Firefighters stood at attention as the procession passed. Bob Freschi, who died Dec. 31 and whose memorial service was Sunday, was a founding member of Blue Ridge fire and rescue company, responding to calls and volunteering in other capacities for more than 40 years. His wife of 66 years, Barbara, was also a Blue Ridge firefighter and founding member. She died in 2018. Forming an arch with ladder trucks and flag is a decades-old tradition in the firefighting community.
