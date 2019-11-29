WINCHESTER — More than 100 firefighters from as far away as Loudoun County packed Rouss City Hall on Tuesday night during a City Council meeting to protest City Manager Eden Freeman’s handling of a personnel situation involving Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief William Garrett.
Council responded by setting the stage for a possible investigation of City Hall’s personnel policies and practices, which Winchester career firefighters and paramedics blame for major staff losses and recruiting difficulties for the city’s Fire and Rescue Department.
The dustup began Oct. 22 when Winchester Human Resources Director Paula Nofsinger proposed modifications to the city’s Comprehensive Employee Management System that would, among other things, adjust the way paid time off (PTO) is calculated for city employees.
Members of the Winchester Professional Firefighters and Paramedics-IAFF Local 3401 union objected, claiming the proposed PTO changes are unfair because career firefighters and paramedics work more hours per year than other city employees — 2,496 hours annually, compared to 2,080 for most city staff — but would accrue the same amount of annual vacation and sick time as everyone else.
At City Council’s meeting Nov. 12, Garrett said the PTO changes “could be a game changer for us” because the proposed accrual policy may make it more difficult for his department to recruit and retain staff, who could earn more money and time off in other jurisdictions. He recommended council take more time to develop a plan fair to everyone, and councilors unanimously agreed to table the matter until Dec. 10 so Nofsinger could seek PTO alternatives.
Less than two weeks after that meeting, rumors began circulating that Garrett had been suspended. A Facebook page titled “Support Chief Garrett, Winchester Fire and Rescue Department” was created on Nov. 23. No official reason for the suspension was provided, but people posting to the page accused Freeman of retaliating against Garrett because of his statements to council.
On Sunday, Freeman issued a statement saying Garrett’s absence from the office was due to a “personnel matter” and, as such, would not be further discussed.
On Tuesday, the city released another statement, this time saying Garrett had never been suspended or relieved of duty, and would return to the office on Wednesday. This statement said one of the days Garrett was out of the office was due to a previously scheduled vacation day, but no explanation was offered for the other two days he was absent.
“We demand to know the truth, whatever it may be,” Winchester resident Roya Millotte told council Tuesday night.
“I think our city is in terrible turmoil at this point,” added former Winchester police officer Cheryl Anderson, who called on council to meet privately with Garrett and find out the real reason why he was out of the office.
Millottee and Anderson were among seven people who stood at the podium and criticized Freeman, who was seated next to the lectern. Each speaker signed up in advance to address council, and after they had finished speaking, Mayor David Smith closed off public comments. This was unusual because Smith traditionally asks the audience if there is anyone who wishes to speak who didn’t sign up.
Councilor Les Veach, a Republican, then made a motion calling for City Council to investigate City Hall’s personnel policies through 2017. While this time frame would not include the current situation involving Garrett, Veach said the city’s hiring and firing practices need to be transparent for its citizens.
However, Veach’s motion was deemed too broad and caused confusion among councilors. At one point, council members mistakenly thought Veach was calling for an investigation into the Garrett incident, and all five Democrats on the nine-person council raised their hands to indicate they would not support the measure.
Republican Councilor Corey Sullivan said it would be prudent to first find out “what our parameters are in terms of conducting an investigation.” His motion directing City Attorney Melisa G. Michelsen to determine council’s options and report back was approved on a 7-2 vote. Smith and Vice Mayor John Hill, both Democrats, opposed the measure.
Garrett, who did not attend Tuesday’s council meeting, did not return a call seeking comment.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Bill Wiley, Corey Sullivan, Judy McKiernan and Les Veach.
(4) comments
My motion was current and BACK THROUGH AT LEAST 2017.
So that City Hall personnel actions current and back through 2017 were investigated.
We all need to understand and find what personnel actions are truly happening.
When Council meets again, we will clearly define the scope and parameters of the investigation which includes current City Hall personnel actions. Citizens and City employees are owed this. Les V.
key takeaways with Winchester government:
3rd highest tax rate in state on real estate...
City manager who makes 175k a year
A city manager who is alright being over compensated but doesnt want to take care of her own.
A city manager who wants to be the supreme leader, or else...
Thank you for keeping this on the front burner so the citizens of Winchester can see for themselves what is going on at City Hall. Winchester residents should not have to worry if a fire truck or ambulance is going to show up at their house when they dial 911. With so many emergency services staff leaving, Winchester is already short handed. This past Saturday while ALL the City units were at Winchester Medical Center, dispatchers had to call in Frederick County units to answer ambulance calls in the City. Thank goodness the City has a good relationship with the County and no calls went unanswered. No one got hurt, and no property was lost (this time).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.