WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Firefighters' Parade is always a crowd pleaser.
"There's something special about the way the community reacts to it," says Tabitha Luttrell, who has been directing the parade for 20 years. She also is a volunteer at Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in Frederick County. Ron Comer is the parade's assistant director.
The 89th edition of the parade, coordinated by members of the Winchester and Frederick County Firefighters' Activities Committee, stepped off at 5:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Winchester and featured about 150 entries. Some entrants brought multiple firefighting vehicles.
One of Luttrell's perennial favorites is a tiller truck with a driver in the front and a driver in the back from the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department.
Some fire companies brought vintage rides, others brought shiny new ones
The parade also featured marching bands, celebrities, local officials, pageant winners and vintage automobiles.
Local residents Bonnie and Duane Catlett drove their 1949 Dodge and 1969 Dodge, respectively, in the parade. Bonnie was transporting the sisters of Apple Blossom Queen Bella Astin and Duane was driving the queen's parents. They have been driving in the festival's Firefighters' Parade and Grand Feature Parade for years.
"Seeing all the people, all the beauty of Apple Blossom, the streets lined up with crowds," Duane replied when asked what keeps him coming back.
Luttrell said this was the festival's biggest Firefighters' Parade post-COVID.
After nearly 2½ hours of fun, the parade ended with a unit where all the vehicles had their lights activated and sirens wailing — to the ear-splitting delight of spectators who lined the parade route.
A dazzling fireworks display sponsored by American Woodmark followed on the Handley High School Campus.
After the parade, the firefighters headed to a First Responders Recognition Banquet at Millwood Station Event Center and left the gathering with their vehicles "in full lights and sirens for a job well done," Luttrell said.
She added that the Firetruck Rodeo and and New Horizons Kids' Activities held earlier in the day at Millbrook High School drew thousands of people. The events were free to attend.
"It's enticing for the kids and the big kids at heart," Luttrell said about those events.
