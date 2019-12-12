WINCHESTER — The city's career firefighters and paramedics will be exempt from a new leave accrual policy that they say is unfair is unfair to them.
In October, Winchester Human Resources Director Paula Nofsinger proposed modifications to the city’s Comprehensive Employee Management System that would, among other things, adjust the way paid time off (PTO) is calculated for city employees.
Members of the Winchester Professional Firefighters and Paramedics-IAFF Local 3401 union objected, saying the proposed PTO changes would be unfair to the city's Fire and Rescue Department because career firefighters and paramedics work more hours per year than other city employees — 2,496 hours annually, compared to 2,080 for most city staff — but they would accrue the same amount of annual vacation and sick time as everyone else. They also said it would be a deterrent in recruiting new employees.
On Tuesday, Nofsinger gave City Council the option of removing Winchester Fire and Rescue Department personnel from the PTO plan and letting them continue with their current accrual process for vacation and sick days.
"I think this is the best structure," Councilor John Willingham said before council unanimously agreed to adopt the modified PTO proposal, which takes effect on Jan. 1.
The relationship between Fire and Rescue Department personnel and city officials has been tense since City Council adopted a modified career development program for firefighters and paramedics in May 2017. Local 3401 President Marcus Ballenger said on Tuesday the program changes contributed to a significant loss of department staff and a sharp increase in overtime requests.
"They have been pushed to the brink, and the citizens will pay a heavy toll when there are no firefighters left to respond," added Matthew Baer, who worked as a Winchester firefighter from 2015 to 2018.
Baer told council on Tuesday that City Manager Eden Freeman appears to be acting as the de facto chief of the Fire and Rescue Department, and personnel have become afraid to speak out for fear of losing their jobs.
"She appears to have abolished firefighters' freedom of speech," Baer said.
Freeman has denied that allegation, but acknowledged on Tuesday that a comment she made at City Council's Nov. 12 meeting was misconstrued. The statement, "We won't negotiate," was made as council first discussed the possibility of revising the city's PTO plan in response to Winchester Fire and Rescue Department concerns.
Freeman explained on Tuesday that her comment was in reference to a section of state code that forbids municipalities from negotiating with labor unions — in this particular case, Local 3401.
"In no way does that indicate we didn't listen to city employees," she said. "We did."
Freeman has also been accused by local firefighters and paramedics of suspending Fire and Rescue Chief William A. Garrett on Nov. 22 in retaliation for statements he made to council on Nov. 12, when he said it would be beneficial for his department if the city took more time to consider options to its PTO proposal.
Freeman said on Nov. 25 that Garrett was never suspended or relieved of duty and that he had taken a scheduled vacation day on one of the three days he was out of the office. Garrett returned to work on Nov. 27 but did not attend Tuesday's council meeting.
Questions concerning the alleged Garrett incident, as well as the underlying tensions between City Hall and the Fire and Rescue Department, prompted council on Nov. 26 to ask City Attorney Melissa G. Michelsen to determine how much power it has to investigate the city's personnel practices and policies.
Michelsen reported on Tuesday that council has "broad authority" to investigate city policies and personnel. It can call witnesses, compel testimony and hire an outside party to provide assistance.
"We expect this investigation will be as transparent as it can be," Winchester resident Roya Millotte said to council on Tuesday. "We are watching, we are listening, and failure to do your job will result in the loss of your seat in November."
Council has not said if it will pursue an investigation.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Bill Wiley, Corey Sullivan, Judy McKiernan and Les Veach.
(1) comment
Council has not said if it will pursue an investigation. Does Council listen to what the Citizens of Winchester want? NO. I watched on Tuesday as Les Veach seems to be the ONLY Council Member that listens to what the Citizens want. (Might be because he reads and responds back to emails). Council Voted 8-1 to adopt Winchester's legislative priorities for the 2020 Virginia General Assembly session. Councilor Les Veach opposed the measure due to his opposition to the city's desire to establish a new grievance procedure for employees. Why does the City need to establish a new grievance procedure for employees? So they can find even better ways to intimidate them and force them to leave.
Winchester should have 100 fire fighters and EMT's, we have 60. No, now down to 59, the City lost another one Monday. A 10 year seasoned, highly experienced, two associate degree firefighter, EMT, field trainer and recent graduate of the class to operate the new $1 million dollar ladder truck. WHY? Council has been given that answer more than once, it's called City Hall, Eden Freeman and HR Director, Paula Nofsinger But you don't want to investigate the City and HR Manager as to why these allegations have been made?
Remember there is Malfeasance and there is Nonfeasance. From the way Council acted the other night, your comments and your votes appeared to have already been rehearsed and decided. 8 puppets, manipulated by one person. Then the City Attorney pretty much just read from the City Charter regarding doing an investigation. Why did Council not vote right then and there to hire an outside firm? Because you REFUSE to put New Business on your agenda? Maybe when Council finally gets done dragging their feet and they vote to conduct the investigation they should hire the same firm the Town of Purcellville, VA hired. That firm did such a good job, they proved the Town suspended the Police Chief without cause. Now they are being sued. Is this where Winchester is going to end up?
Have you forgotten what Roya Millotte said to Council on Tuesday? “We expect this investigation will be as transparent as it can be,” “We are watching, we are listening, and failure to do your job will result in the loss of your seat in November.”
City Council might not be listening, but the Citizens and Voters are.
