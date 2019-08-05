WINCHESTER — The six buildings being demolished at the northeast corner of North Kent and East Piccadilly streets performed a good deed in their final moments of existence.
Winchester firefighters were allowed to use the buildings for about a month-and-a-half to conduct training exercises that could lead to lives being saved.
Deputy Chief J.D. Orndorff, training coordinator for Winchester’s Fire and Rescue Department, said the property’s developers — Providence Capital Partners LLC and the Winchester Economic Development Authority — allowed emergency crews to conduct drills simulating situations that can take place during structure fires.
“We have to rely on our training when these incidents occur,” Orndorff said on Friday.
The buildings at North Kent and East Piccadilly are being removed to make way for EPicc Lofts, a five-story, $10 million to $11 million complex that is proposed to include 44 apartments, two retail stores or restaurants and indoor parking.
Before demolition crews rolled in last month, Winchester firefighters were given complete access to the site’s existing buildings to practice procedures like cutting holes in roofs for smoke ventilation, rescuing people from burning buildings, and finding safety during zero-visibility conditions.
“It’s not real common” for firefighters to have permission to cause structural damage to privately owned buildings for the sake of training, Orndorff said, but his department takes advantage of those opportunities whenever they arise.
Structures previously used for fire and rescue training include the former Circuit City building on South Pleasant Valley Road, dwellings owned by OakCrest Properties LLC that were being replaced with new townhouses, and homes near the Timbrook Public Safety Building that were demolished to make way for a traffic roundabout.
Orndorff said his department was also allowed to conduct specialty training for large structures in the former Kmart department store on South Pleasant Valley Road after it closed in 2014. Those drills were less destructive because the property was set to be renovated for use by Dick’s Sporting Goods, a Planet Fitness gym and a Fresh Market grocery store.
On-site building trainings are invaluable, Orndorff said, because crews are able to experience real-world situations in controlled environments rather than during actual emergencies.
“We’ll be more prepared when these incidents occur,” he said.
