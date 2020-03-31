BERRYVILLE — Monday morning started with a bang, literally, for Berryville residents and police.
About 5:50 a.m., police began receiving calls from residents who thought they heard gunshots. After contacting authorities, people went outside to find out what was happening and soon discovered that a 2015 Subaru parked along the 200 block of East Main Street was on fire. Investigators determined that the blaze was started by fireworks, according to Police Chief Neal White.
Police now are looking for the perpetrator. They also are asking any nearby homeowners who may have outside surveillance video, or people who might have been in the area at the time, to contact them.
Some nearby residents told police that shortly after hearing the noise, they saw an unidentified person get into a dark-colored sedan with its lights off and leave the scene, White said.
Fireworks were observed in one video that police already have watched.
“They were the kind that shoot a projectile into the air, like a Roman candle,” White said.
Such fireworks are illegal statewide unless they are handled by a professional pyrotechnician, such as for July 4 celebrations, he mentioned.
The vehicle, valued at roughly $12,500, was declared a total loss, White said. He declined to identify the owner.
“It seems like it (a firework) got underneath the car” somehow, he said, because the fire appeared to have started in the vehicle’s undercarriage.
Anyone who has information they believe could help police in their investigation is asked to call either 540-955-1234 or 540-955-3863 during regular business hours.
“We don’t know if this was something malicious or a prank gone wrong,” White said.
Regardless, “the victim has been left without a vehicle,” he said. “Fortunately, the fire didn’t spread to any houses or hurt anyone.”
The perpetrator could face a felony destruction of property charge, based on the vehicle’s value, he added.
