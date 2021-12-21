WINCHESTER — The Meridian Group (TMG) last week acquired 277 acres off Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) for $11,178,425, according to the Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office.
The move will pave the way for One Logistics Park.
The land, located along the Interstate 81 corridor, was sold by multiple parties, including JGR Three, Hockman Investments and Governor’s Hill LLC.
TMG, a real estate investment and development firm based in Bethesda, Maryland, announced in a press release that it will use the site for up to 2.8 million square feet of “premier” distribution logistics space and over 100,000 square feet for gas service, quick service restaurants and other retail. The project is slated to be developed in partnership with Wickshire Industrial.
The land is about a mile east of I-81 on the southern side of Millwood Pike, east of Prince Frederick Drive (Route 781) and Coverstone Drive (Route 1538) and west of Arbor Court and Pendleton Drive.
The acquisition marks the first time TMG has invested in a development outside of the office, residential, hotel or mixed-use sectors.
“We’re excited to continue our diversified investment focus and take advantage of the unparalleled expertise we’ve developed as a best-in-class developer, investor and owner over the past 28 years,” Gary Block, TMG partner and chief information officer, stated in the release. “The world is changing, and the commercial real estate market is evolving, but one thing remains the same: our commitment to creating exceptional value for our investors.”
Block said TMG is expanding its investment strategy as the pandemic has accelerated a surge in e-commerce, driving demand for logistics space nationwide, including port-centric markets in the Delaware-Maryland-Virginia area.
“Companies and their customers want their products delivered faster and more efficiently than ever before,” said Kyle Maurer, TMG’s vice president in acquisitions. “This has created incredible demand for larger warehouses that keep supply chains running as smoothly as possible. That’s why we’re diversifying our portfolio and starting with One Logistics Park, developing this property to offer world-class industrial space in an ideal location for logistics.”
A multi-phased project, One Logistics Park will begin phase 1 construction with nearly 1.4 million square feet of industrial space spread across two facilities: a million-square-foot building and a 360,000-square-foot-building. Once complete, One Logistics Park will represent a $150 investment, according to Block.
TMG, which has selected Colliers to market the project, will focus on creating a campus environment for tenants, with on-site amenities, security and ease of access.
One Logistics Park has not been without controversy. In July, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 to rezone the 277-acre property from Residential Planned Community to General Business and Light Industrial to allow for a potential logistics center. The previous zoning allowed for 143 acres of commercial use and 550 residential units on six parcels.
Neighboring property owners voiced concerns about noise, increased traffic, hazardous road conditions, decreased property values and decreased quality of life if the rezoning was approved. The board’s decision led to jeers from the crowd, with a few people calling the supervisors “irresponsible” and “a bunch of idiots.” About 150 people present at the meeting stood up when asked if they opposed the rezoning.
But the county’s planning staff has said the industrial rezoning would have a significantly lower traffic. At the time of the vote, the developer estimated the rezoning would decrease potential traffic from 47,000 vehicles per day to 17,000 vehicles per day.
Attorney Randy Minchew, who represented the application before the board, said in July the site would generate $1.464 million in real estate taxes and could lead to the direct and indirect employment of 1,120 to 1,350 people. He also said eliminating 550 new residential units spares the county from funding additional public safety and school needs.
Maurer said TMG will break ground in the first quarter of 2022 and deliver its first project in One Logistic Park in the second half of 2023.
To learn more, visit http://onelogisticspark.colliers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.