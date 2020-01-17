WINCHESTER — Local tourism officials are honing the message that will be shared across the country in a new advertising campaign expected to launch in May.
The Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board has contracted with the BCF Agency of Virginia Beach in an attempt to bolster visitation to the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said he is particularly interested in attracting guests from places just a few hours outside of the region, like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
On Thursday, BCF Director of Business Development Amanda Carter updated the Tourism Board on her company's progress with the ad campaign.
BCF is still in the research phase, Carter said, determining which local amenities should be highlighted and the best way to get potential tourists excited about coming to the Winchester area.
BCF interviewed more than 20 local stakeholders — people involved with hotels, restaurants, museums and organizations that benefit from tourism — to learn what attracts people to the region.
The word most frequently used by stakeholders to describe the community, Carter said, was "friendly," so BCF plans to leverage that sentiment as a tool to promote the Northern Shenandoah Valley's congenial manner.
"We are not Northern Virginia," she said. "It's a world apart."
Carter said BCF has already drafted a statement to inform her company's quest to create a powerful marketing message: "Winchester-Frederick County is set in the northern end of the Shenandoah Valley, a place where unabated skies, crisp air, mountain sentinels and seemingly unending orchards lead residents and visitors alike to inspiration. Today, an atmosphere of warmth and of comfort, fueled by the concept of reconnection through disconnection, typify Winchester-Frederick County. It's a place to miss calls, messages and the morning news briefing while strolling through a farmer's market."
The stakeholders also frequently mentioned "history," particularly in regard to the region being the site of some of the most significant battles of the American Civil War. However, ongoing national protests over the public display of statues, monuments and other reminders of the war make it difficult for the Winchester area to promote its history without reminding people of the Confederacy's legacy of slavery.
"Literally, everyone we spoke to agreed that while history is absolutely a large part of what this destination is, it should not be one of the lead messages or the main thing in marketing," Carter said.
"Diversity" and "Mayberry" were terms also mentioned by numerous stakeholders, Carter said. While the Mayberry featured on "The Andy Griffith Show" of the 1960s was far from racially or culturally diverse, it had an old-fashioned, homespun charm that some likened to the Winchester area. "Diversity," Carter said, is a reference to how the region has embraced its LGBTQ community.
Additional attributes noted by stakeholders include the Loudoun Street Mall, an array of quality restaurants, outdoor activities, Southern hospitality, cultural attractions and the home of legendary country music singer Patsy Cline.
Leading up to the planned advertising campaign's launch in four months, BCF will distill the wide-ranging thoughts of the stakeholders to craft a clear, cohesive message that could encourage more people on the East Coast to enjoy a mini-vacation in the Winchester area.
"The opportunity exists for all areas to work more collaboratively," Carter said. "We all seem to be doing our own thing."
