WINCHESTER — A limited liability company set up by Chicago-based Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) has entered into a new contract to buy the former Frederick County Middle School from the county government for $3.9 million.
The contract, signed Friday by HDP managing member Todd Bryant, gives the purchaser 360 days to get the City of Winchester to approve a site plan and rezoning application for the 23-acre property at 441 Linden Drive. During the first 180-day period, preliminary engineering, architectural drawings and a rezoning application must be submitted. In the second 180-day period, the company must obtain site plan and rezoning approval, or it can terminate the purchase agreement with the county.
The site, located in the city limits, contains a 102,000-square-foot former school building and three athletic fields. It borders the Shenandoah University Health Professions Building on the Winchester Medical Center campus. The property is zoned for Low Density Residential, but the contract indicates the company wants to create a mixed used/multifamily development at the site, which would require the land to be rezoned, as multifamily dwellings are not allowed in Low Density Residential.
HDP plans to pursue a Planned Unit Development District zoning designation for the property, which would allow for single-family dwellings, two-family detached dwellings, multifamily dwellings, townhouses, churches, schools, day nurseries or day care centers, libraries, neighborhood commercial uses, nursing homes, adult care residences, assisted living facilities and rest homes.
In April, HDP signed a contract to buy the property for $3.9 million, but it announced in August that it was backing out of the deal. Bryant declined to say why the contract fell through, but he indicated at the time that the company was still interested in the property.
Bryant has not been able to be reached for comment about the most recent contract. He previously said the site could be developed for age-restricted or multi-generational housing and include services provided by Valley Health, parent company of Winchester Medical Center.
HDP is a privately held health care real estate company formed in 1994. It plans to build a 193-bed residential center for seniors at 333 W. Cork St. in Winchester on a site once occupied by Winchester Memorial Hospital (now Winchester Medical Center).
