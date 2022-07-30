BERRYVILLE — County residents Thursday night received their first glance at what proposed improvements to the Clarke County Courthouse grounds could look like.
During a public meeting at the Berryville-Clarke Government Center, Alexandria landscape architecture firm Rhodeside Harwell Inc. (RHI) presented three design concepts. They’re similar in that each is intended to enhance the appearance of the grounds, make it easier for visitors to traverse them and provide space for a new attraction, most likely one highlighting an aspect of African American history pertaining to the county.
Pictures of attractions throughout the United States were presented to give attendees ideas for developing a new attraction, as was recommended by a citizen’s committee that was tasked with whether an existing Civil War monument on the grounds should stay or be removed. The committee recommended keeping the existing monument at its current location on a small mound in front of the courthouse complex.
“We’re not designing the second feature” at this time, emphasized Elliot Rhodeside, an RHI landscape architect. That will come at some point in the future.
Right now, the intent is to determine potential locations for the second feature, he said.
Sketches provided by RHI show each option involves developing an “informal garden,” or at least an enlarged green space, between the older courthouse building and the county sheriff’s office.
Some new trees would be installed. However, some existing shrubbery and holly trees might be removed to improve drainage on the grounds, according to RHI staff.
Potential locations identified for a second attraction are to the right and left of the existing monument, as well as in the garden area, which is behind the monument.
Wherever the new attraction would be installed, walkways would enable visitors to move between it and the existing monument without going into the grass, the sketches show.
Regardless of its chosen site, any new attraction should have “equal visual impact” with the monument, said Deana Rhodeside, an RHI planner and community engagement specialist.
Signs explaining and interpreting history could be installed either vertically beside walkways or on those surfaces, employees of the firm noted.
Other possibilities include placing new benches along the walkways and improving access to the grounds and buildings for people with disabilities. Elliot Rhodeside said current features to help such visitors are “not designed as delicately” as other amenities on the property.
Excluding county and RHI staff, approximately 25 people attended Thursday night’s meeting.
“I’m glad to see so many people,” said Adeela Al-Khalili, who was one of those in attendance.
“RHI has done an excellent job,” Al-Khalili said. “They’ve done some clear thinking about the logistics.”
Looking at photos on the meeting room’s wall of monuments and statues elsewhere, Dee Dee Liggins said she liked one of Black patriots from the Revolutionary War, as well as one showcasing African American history. But she expressed skepticism as to whether any new African American-themed attraction will ever be developed.
RHI allowed attendees to post anonymous comments on the proposals.
One person wrote that “the existing statute should be moved to a less visually prominent location.”
Another writer commented that “any (new) monument erected should be Clarke County specific, not one that could be in any city.”
“Please,” someone else suggested, “whatever ‘feature’ is decided, have it communicate that the goal of the Confederacy was to continue and spread the institution of slavery through the country ... and they were, in no way, patriots.”
The Confederate monument “sends a message that is not honest,” the writer stated.
Elliot Rhodeside said RHI will prepare a draft master plan for the grounds, based on comments and preferences they heard during the meeting. The draft will be presented at a second public meeting, probably to be held in the fall, he said.
Comments received then will be taken into account when the firm develops a final plan to present to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, said Elliot Rhodeside. He hopes that will happen before the end of this year.
To see the proposals for the courthouse green master plan, visit https://www.clarkecounty.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/9325.
