BERRYVILLE — A second public meeting with consultants about design improvements planned for the Clarke County Courthouse grounds will be held in about six weeks.
The open house is set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 in the main meeting room on the second floor of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center at 101 Chalmers Court.
At the meeting, Rhodeside Harwell Inc. (RHI) will present a draft final design for improvements, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
The proposed improvements stem from controversy over a Confederate monument in front of the courthouse on North Church Street in downtown Berryville.
A citizen's committee suggested keeping the monument but also researching and sharing more county history, especially as it pertains to African Americans. Possibilities mentioned included placing at least one more statue on the courthouse grounds and/or naming the building after a deceased, highly-regarded Black person from the county.
RHI initially presented three design concepts during a meeting in July. All were similar in that they were intended to enhance the appearance of the grounds, make it easier for visitors to navigate them and provide space for a new attraction. Comments and ideas received from about 25 people who attended that meeting were to be taken into account in preparing the draft final design.
Boies announced during a Clarke County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday afternoon that the Nov. 2 meeting has been scheduled. The supervisors had no significant comments.
In another matter, the supervisors scheduled a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 on proposed amendments to the county's Special Events Ordinance.
The changes are aimed to ensure that rural residents wanting tranquility become aware of any large, noisy events planned near them. That way, they can voice any concerns they have before events are granted permits.
Major proposed changes include requiring the supervisors to hear public comments — if any — on all permit applications and setting minimum acreage requirements for lots where events are planned.
Overall, "we're improving the process (for submitting applications) and clarifying some things" in the ordinance, said Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, the board's vice chairwoman.
The supervisors also adopted a resolution to conduct the county's next real estate reassessment based on a five-year cycle. That means the next assessments will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025, with the reassessment process beginning earlier.
State law generally mandates reassessments every four years. Yet counties with fewer than 50,000 residents, like Clarke, can choose to reassess at either four, five or six-year intervals.
