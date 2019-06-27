WINCHESTER — The renovation the historic Douglas School into school administration offices and the conversion of the former John Kerr Elementary School into the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center is moving forward, with the Winchester School Board selecting companies for architecture and construction services.
The board on Monday night chose Lynchburg-based CJMW as the architect for the renovation of the Douglas School at 598 N. Kent St. Design services are estimated at $576,000, but the amount may be revised later this year.
In March, Winchester Public Schools sought proposals for design services for the project and received nine responses. Four firms were interviewed by a proposal analysis group in May, with a unanimous recommendation to select CJMW. Two School Board members and school division staff serve on the proposal analysis group.
Charlottesville-based VMDO Architects has already been chosen to design the Innovation Center at 536 Jefferson St. In December, the firm posted a video showing a walk-through of how the Innovation Center may look when it's completed.
Also Monday, the School Board approved a recommendation from the proposal analysis group to to execute an American Institute of Architects contract with Winchester-based Howard Shockey & Sons for $2,122,643 for construction management services for the Douglas School and Innovation Center projects. The Innovation Center will offer technical and vocational courses.
The combined cost of the two projects is an estimated $22,265,000 — $13,765,000 for the Innovation Center and $8.5 million for the Douglas School.
A construction schedule for the projects will be developed over the next six weeks. Work on the Innovation Center could start in September.
Each project will take 12 to 15 months to complete.
Attending Monday night’s School Board business meeting at 12 N. Washington St. included Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairperson Allyson Pate, Vice Chairperson Marie Imoh and School Board members Karen Holman, Richard Bell, Erica Truban and Bryan Pearce-Gonzales. School Board member Mike Birchenough was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.