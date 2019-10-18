WINCHESTER — First Baptist Church has announced its 2019-2020 schedule for its Music on the Corner series. The first concert will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary. The church is at 205 W. Piccadilly St., on the corner of Washington Street.
A freewill offering will be accepted to support each concert. A reception will be held in the New Narthex following each program.
Sunday at 4 p.m.
Music for Guitar and Piano by Dr. Elizabeth Caluda on piano and Dr. Glenn Caluda on guitar
Glenn and Elizabeth Caluda are a duo specializing in the performance of music composed or arranged for guitar and keyboard. Their repertoire spans over 200 years of music from the baroque to the 20th century, including pieces composed especially for them and often performing on period instruments. Both were on the faculty of Shenandoah Conservatory of Shenandoah University. They have been performing as a duo for more than 35 years.
Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.
Music for Organ and Brass Trio with Daniel Miller, organ; Alex Serio, trumpet; Brad Tatum, horn; James Martin, trombone
Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.
Celebrating Grace hymnal dedication and hymn festival
March 15 at 4 p.m.
Organ Recital by Caroline Robinson, Eastman School of Music
April 19 at 4 p.m.
The Blue Ridge Singers
Dr. Jeffrey Alban, artistic director; Daniel Miller, accompanist
May 3 at 4 p.m.
Shenandoah Conservatory Choirs
Dr. Matt Oltman, Dr. Karen Keating and Lee Wright, directors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.