WINCHESTER — In July of 1920, a handful of families gathered in Louie Clevenger’s large white house at 311 Amherst St. with the intention of starting a new Christian congregation.
Instead of a rigid hierarchy, this new congregation would return to the practices of the early church as documented in the New Testament. The church would be more inclusive, offer Communion every Sunday and practice immersion baptism of believers just as Christ was baptized. The congregation would decide for itself and take a vote on all important matters.
In the 100 years since the founding of First Christian Church, those first families couldn’t have foreseen the successes — and challenges — their congregation would face, including building two churches on two different sites, calling more than 20 ministers and breaking with its denomination.
“They would be so proud, I think, to see this church now,” said Sandy Hill, who has attended First Christian her entire life. “And see what has happened through all the work they did.”
First Christian Church at 75 Merrimans Lane will celebrate its 100th anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Tom Mounts, who attended First Christian as a youth and is now the minister at Galilee Christian Church in Gore. Special music will be performed by the Promised Land Quartet. The service will be followed by a catered luncheon.
“We want to have the connection to our past as well as show where we are now and our hopes for the church in the future,” said the Rev. Mike Moulden, who has served First Christian as senior pastor since 2017.
♦♦♦
First Christian Church started out as a member of the Disciples of Christ (Christian Church) denomination. Walter Lee Dudley was the first minister, who joined the congregation in 1921 at a salary of $1,800 a year, according to the church history compiled by Annie Scrivener in 2003.
By early 1922, the growing congregation felt it was time to move out of the Clevenger’s living room. They paid $3,000 for a plot on the corner of Cork Street and Indian Alley to build a church out of red brick. On Jan. 4, 1925, the congregation of 100 members dedicated Cork Street Christian Church.
Hill remembers one Sunday, when she was a girl, as she entered the sanctuary with her family to find the roof had collapsed and all the globe lights laying on the floor.
Everyone quickly adjusted and went downstairs to the Fellowship Hall to worship. “That was a strange Sunday,” said Hill, whose father Ray Blosser taught Sunday School for more than 50 years including the day he suffered a debilitating stroke in 1986.
Ultimately, the lack of parking pushed the congregation out of downtown. By the early 1970s church members began looking for land to build again.
The congregation, again taking a vote, selected 5 acres outside what was then the city limits. Some members didn’t like their church moving to the “country,” Hill said, with at least one family deciding they’d rather spend their Sundays in a church closer to civilization.
That new location for the church — purchased for $27,000 — was at the corner of Merrimans Lane and U.S. 50 west (called Amherst Street now), where the church still stands.
The new building, constructed by Howard Shockey & Sons for just over $300,000, included a sanctuary, office and pastor’s study.
Thanks to years of fundraising, by December 1979, the congregation was able to hold a ceremonial burning of the bank loan note. An addition containing the Fellowship Hall was constructed in 1986.
With the move from 20 W. Cork Street (Vostrikov Academy of Ballet/Virginia Youth Ballet holds classes there now), the congregation voted to change the name to First Christian Church.
♦♦♦
These days, First Christian has 185 members led by Moulden, who came to he ministry as his second career. A Frederick County native, he had been working as a farm equipment mechanic for 30 years when he felt the call to the ministry.
“God took care of me by bringing me here,” said the 53-year-old Moulden, who graduated from James Wood High School.
About the time Moulden was hired, the congregation voted to separate from the Disciples of Christ, which many in the congregation felt was straying from Biblical teachings and becoming too political in its concerns. Not only had the denomination affirmed homosexuality but it was questioning such New Testament teachings as the virgin birth of Jesus.
“Gay marriage was a part of it, but that certainly wasn’t the main thing,” Moulden said. “We wondered if they were reading the same book we were.”
In 2017, First Christian members voted to become nondenominational.
Despite the changes, many things stay the same. The congregation still celebrates communion every Sunday and practices immersion baptism of new members. They remain committed to serving the area’s needy by running a food pantry, hosting a week of the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) and helping the homeless with their laundry to name a few service projects. They make apple butter every year.
More recently, the church has extended its global outreach and is providing financial support to several missionaries, helping bring clean water to Guatemala, encouraging Moulden as he travels to minister in India, a place that has captured his heart.
“The church has become more spiritual in the last few years,” said Hill, who has served as an elder and a deacon. “And by that I mean making God their Lord.”
As for the future, Moulden recently told his congregation that putting more seats in the pews is not his priority. He’s aiming for something higher.
“I don’t care if we grow another member,” Moulden said. “But I’d like to see us grow spiritually and take that spiritual growth and share it with others.”
