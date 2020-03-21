WINCHESTER — A man in his 60s is the first person diagnosed in the northern Shenandoah Valley with the coronavirus.
The patient has been admitted to a hospital in the Lord Fairfax Health District, which is made up of the city of Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren and Page.
Dr. Colin M. Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, said today that testing was done earlier this week after the man displayed symptoms of the virus.
The test, which typically takes a day or two to obtain results, came back positive on Friday night. Greene said the man was visiting the area, but lives elsewhere. Greene would not say which hospital the man was in. Greene said he was uncertain of the man's condition, "but he certainly has got the attention of every expert that's available."
Greene said health district staff and Valley Health infection control personnel would be tracing the man's recent whereabouts to determine who he has been in contact with. Those people will be interviewed and asked to self-quarantine if it's determined to be necessary.
Greene said the diagnosis illustrates the need to stay home as much as possible, exercise social distancing -- the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying at least 6 feet away from people when feasible -- and frequently wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after touching your face or surfaces.
"Remember, the main way to spread this is from one person to another," Greene said. "Yes, it's possible to get it off of a surface, but the highest risk is being close to someone who's actually shedding the virus. So it's person-to-person interaction which is why we recommend the six-foot spacing."
The coronavirus has killed nearly 13,000 people worldwide including 278 in the U.S. Through Saturday afternoon, three people have died and 152 have been diagnosed statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Nearly 25,000 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through Saturday evening, according to the John Hopkins University of Medicine Resource Center website. However, that number is far lower than the actual number of people infected due to the CDC's failure to provide test kits.
The CDC website on Saturday said about 66,000 people in a nation of some 330 million had been tested. By comparison, South Korea, a nation of about 51 million, has tested about 300,000 people. Both South Korea and the U.S. had the first COVID-19 diagnosis in late January.
South Korea also supplied more N95 masks-- named because they prevent about 95% of particles from being breathed in-- to its citizens and medical personnel than the U.S. Because they are in short supply here, Greene said they should first go to medical personnel and emergency responders who are on the front lines of the pandemic. Greene urged people to remain calm and use commonsense, "but be prepared for more (local) cases because they will come."
