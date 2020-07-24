WINCHESTER — Three Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center employees have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the first diagnoses at the jail since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic on March 11.
Jail Superintendent James F. Whitley discussed the infections with Northwestern Regional Jail Authority members at their quarterly meeting on Thursday. He said after the meeting that the three infected staff, none of whom are corrections officers, are quarantining at home. Two other employees, who haven't been diagnosed but may have been exposed by infected relatives, are also quarantining at home.
The first staffer was diagnosed on July 16 and the other two were diagnosed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Two inmates, who haven't been diagnosed but may have been exposed to someone who is infected, have been quarantined at the jail. Infections at the jail were expected.
Cramped conditions make social distancing extremely difficult at jails and prisons and many inmates are unhealthy when they enter the facilities, making them breeding grounds for infection. Over 100,000 people have been infected in U.S. jails and prisons and at least 763 correctional officers and inmates have died, according to the New York Times.
Jails are particularly vulnerable because inmates cycle in and out more frequently than prisons, where inmates serve sentences of more than a year. There are about 738,000 jail inmates in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, and some 4.9 million people are booked at jails annually, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.
There were 540 inmates at Northwestern on Thursday. That's about 15% below the daily population average over the last five years. To reduce the risk of an outbreak, Whitley said the jail has released at least 65 inmates since April. About 60 were within 60 days of their release date and the remainder had illnesses making them vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.
Northwestern has about 185 employees, including roughly 135 corrections officers. They began preparing to contain an outbreak in January. Pods that can quarantine two inmates, 10 inmates and up to 50 inmates were created.
Staff are still having problems obtaining N-95 masks, but Whitley said they have been able to purchase other surgical masks and personal protective equipment in the last couple of months. That includes thermometers. Everyone entering the jail has their temperature taken.
Because there hasn't been an outbreak, Whitley said the Virginia Army National Guard wasn't brought in to test all inmates and staff. Guard members tested everyone at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail after an outbreak in May. At least 73 inmates and staff have tested positive at RSW.
Whitley praised Northwestern staff for preventing an outbreak, but told authority members there are no guarantees.
"It's not that many right now, but we could be moving in another direction as we speak," he said. "We're trying to take all the precautions that we can."
In other business:
Authority members approved an approximately $23.3 million annual budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, about $500,000 more than the current budget. Health insurance, overtime and retirement costs made up the bulk of the increase. The budget is usually passed in April, but the meeting was delayed due to the pandemic.
Authority members attending the meeting at the jail at 141 Fort Collier Road were Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies, Clarke County Board of Supervisors member Doug Lawrence, Fauquier County member John P. "Jack" Ledden Jr., Frederick County Board of Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter, Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland, Fauquier County Sheriff Robert P.. Mosier, interim Winchester City Manager Mary Beth T. Price, Clarke County Sheriff Anthony Roper, Frederick County Board of Supervisors member Robert Wells and Clarke County member Jimmy Wyatt. Absent were Winchester Sheriff Les Taylor and Frederick County Administrator Kris Tierney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.