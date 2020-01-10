WINCHESTER — Orchard View Elementary first-graders got a lesson in sportsmanship and teamwork Thursday morning during a visit to Shenandoah University.
And it involved a lot more movement than an average class.
The event, Winter Kids Day Out, represents a years-long partnership between the university and the Frederick County elementary school.
Held inside the university’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center, the event featured seven sports stations for students to try, including basketball dribbling, javelin throwing and sprinting.
Students on SU’s basketball and indoor track and field teams oversaw the activities.
Truitt Hahn, 6, said he was proud of his newly acquired dribbling skills.
“I’ve learned how to play defense,” he added.
Riggs Longfellow, 7, learned about teamwork and sportsmanship during the event.
“It’s where we work together,” he said.
Ashley Smeltzer-Kraft, SU’s head field hockey coach and senior woman administrator, said many young children don’t have an opportunity to be on a sports team at their age. She hopes Winter Kids Day Out inspires them to join one in the future.
“It’s important for us to feel like we can give back to the community,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “We can’t ask them to come here and support us if we don’t go ahead and give back as well.”
Orchard View first-graders visit SU in the winter as part of the ongoing program, while second-graders visit in the spring.
Crystal Nicola, the school’s principal, said the theme of Thursday’s event was teamwork and career exploration.
“They really enjoy coming,” Nicola said about the students. “As teachers, as staff members, we talk about teamwork all the time, but when they can actually get in here and do it hands-on with some great role models, it works so much better.”
SU basketball player Jordan Sondrol, a 21-year-old senior, led the children in some stretching exercises and a basketball shooting drill. “I really hope that they take the stuff they do here and apply that in the classroom,” said Sondrol, a university studies major who also has assisted in classrooms in the community.
SU also has launched a partnership with the four elementary schools in Winchester Public Schools called Buzzy’s Book Club. The program encourages preschool through fourth-grade students to read more by rewarding those who read five or more books in a month with a game pass to attend a men’s and a women’s basketball game at SU.
