Katie Rubio of Haymarket checks out the 712-acre Blandy Experimental Farm in Boyce on her first visit Monday. Behind her is The Quarters. Built in the 1820s or 1830s, the building now houses staff and dormitories for visiting students and scientists. The research farm is owned by the University of Virginia and is open to the public from dawn to dusk, 365 days a year. Entrance is free.