STEPHENS CITY — Sherando girls’ soccer coach Rob Kilmer described last week’s 6-0 loss to James Wood as “a wake-up call.”
On Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium, the Warriors were ready to go from the opening whistle, and it went a long way toward securing another key Class 4 Northwestern District win.
Senior midfielder Kendall Lincoln scored the first of her two goals one minute into the game as the Warriors defeated defending district champion Handley 2-1.
It was the second straight impressive win for Sherando (4-2) following the loss to James Wood. On Tuesday, the Warriors avenged their season-opening defeat to Millbrook with a 3-0 home win against the Pioneers.
The Judges (3-3) had their chances to score in the first half and went into halftime with an 8-7 shot edge, but the Warriors had a higher percentage of quality opportunities and went into the break with a 2-0 lead.
And it all started with the first shot of the game. A loose ball found its way to Lincoln, who was all alone on the left-center part of the field, and she turned to shoot from 35 yards away.
No one from Handley rushed up to challenge, and the NCAA Division I South Florida signee fired a shot into the upper left corner that proved too high for Handley goalkeeper Emma Westfall (three saves) to stop.
“I figured that maybe they would have stepped a little faster,” Lincoln said. “But they let me go, and they paid for it.”
Lincoln raised her arm to celebrate the shot, which proved to be a shot of confidence for the Warriors during a stage of the game when teams are typically trying to find a rhythm and not thinking about the scoreboard.
“I feel like we really got the momentum going with that first goal, and we were able to keep that momentum going throughout the first half and the rest of the game,” Sherando senior sweeper Lizzie Campbell said.
“Huge in a rival game,” said Kilmer of the goal. “It’s an emotional rollercoaster ride in a game like this, and it was a good way to start.”
The Warriors continued to excel over the remainder of the first half with the reconfigured lineup that was put in place for the Millbrook game.
Lincoln and freshman Ella Sampsell had been playing up top, but now they’re playing as central midfielders. On Thursday, their ability to possess the ball and distribute it kept Sherando organized and playing at a high level.
“We changed our formation and changed where we put people to see if we can become more dynamic,” Kilmer said. “Kendall has four goals in the last two games, and the team seems to be feeding off of it.
“You can’t give up six goals to James Wood and think that we can continue with the formation that we had, so we had to change. So from then, we’ve knocked off a good Millbrook team and a good Handley team. We’re building.”
Lincoln nearly made it 2-0 when she hit the crossbar on a direct kick from inside 25 yards out on the right side of the field in the 12th minute. In the 30th minute, Lincoln would get a much higher-percentage free kick on a play in which Sherando’s midfield wasn’t required to touch the ball.
Campbell played a long ball from Sherando’s side of the field, and it bounced off a Handley defender about 25 yards from goal and went to the feet of forward Kelsey Johnson. The junior got a step on the defense as she dribbled into the penalty box, but she was fouled and sent to the grass.
Lincoln was selected to take the penalty kick and sent a shot into the lower left corner. Westfall guessed correctly on the location of the shot and got her arm on the ball, but coudn’t keep it from going into the back of the net.
Handley junior Mikayla Balio nearly scored after making a strong run through the Warrior defense in the final two minutes of the half, but her shot went wide. The Judges played well in the second half and outshot the Warriors 7-3, but their first truly dangerous opportunity came on their goal.
Shayla Fitzsimmons played the ball from the left side on a corner kick. Stationed at the top of the goal box by the near post, Alivia Ricci flicked the ball with the back of her right foot toward the back right post, and the ball bounced off a Sherando player and into the net to make it 2-1.
The Judges’ best chance for an equalizer came in the 75th minute, but goalkeeper Hannah Webber was able to hold on to a long-range sinking deep shot for her fifth and final save.
A Warrior defense featuring Campbell, stopper Ashley Catalano and outside backs Brigid Campbell and Carson Foltz did well to limit quality chances from Handley and nearly helped record the Warriors’ fourth shutout.
“I think the four of us are connecting really well,” Campbell said. “We’re able to step to the ball and cover for each other. We kind of know what’s going on in each other’s heads, so we’re able to work really well together.”
Handley has now lost two straight, having also fallen 4-0 to James Wood on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Judges coach Haleigh Echard said Lincoln’s early goal definitely played a role in the outcome, because she felt it took some time for her to team to rebound from it and start working together more.
“It’s hard to start out that way,” Echard said. “They tried their best to keep their heads up, but you could it deflated them a little bit, because it’s not what we expected or how we wanted the game to start.
“Two different teams were here. The second half was definitely the team we wanted to be here the whole game. Unfortunately we didn’t bring it [early] today. It hurts in the long run, and we ran out of time. But I’m glad we had the halftime and turned it around, and we were able to play to the standard we know we can play to. We need to get to 80 minutes instead of 40.”
