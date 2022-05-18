STRASBURG — First National Corporation, the bank holding company of Strasburg-based First Bank, reported an unaudited consolidated net income of $2.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, which included $1.3 million of merger expenses and provision for loan losses of $350,000.
This compares to net income of $3.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020 that included recovery of loan losses of $200,000, according to the bank.
For the year ending Dec. 31, net income totaled $10.4 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, which included $3.5 million of merger expenses, and resulted in a return on average assets of 0.88% and a return on average equity of 10.30%. This compares to net income of $8.9 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, and a return on average assets of 0.98% and a return on average equity of 10.92% for the same period of 2020.
Recovery of loan losses of $650,000 and provision for loan losses of $3.0 million were included in net income for the years ending Dec. 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, the company said.
Key highlights of the fourth quarter of 2021 included:
— Completing the operational merger of The Bank of Fincastle into First Bank, including conversion, employee severance and vendor contract termination costs being completed. The tangible book value per share from the merger were less dilutive than the initial estimate, the company said. Goodwill from the merger totaled $1.2 million, compared to the initial estimate of $3.9 million.
— Completing the transaction with SmartBank, which included a seven-person team lift, the assumption of an office lease in the Richmond market and an acquisition of $82.6 million of loans and branch assets.
— Posting an efficiency ratio of 64.69%.
— Showing net interest income increased $2.6 million, or 35%.
— Showing noninterest income increased $794,000, or 37%.
— Showing loans increased $195.2 million, or 31%.
— Showing tangible book value per share increased by 5% to $18.28.
“The company delivered impressive financial performance for the fourth quarter and for the year while absorbing expenses associated with two strategic acquisitions,” Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National, said. “During the quarter, our team successfully completed expansion initiatives into the Richmond and Roanoke markets and began to experience some momentum growing the loan portfolio. We are pleased that we’ve retained the total amount of deposits assumed from the Fincastle acquisition and are optimistic about the impact our newly acquired bankers and markets could have on profitability. With the combination of the dedicated employees and the recent new additions to our team, we believe our banking company is well-positioned to be a leader in Virginia banking and deliver solid returns to our investors.”
During 2021, First National Corporation’s acquisition of the Bank of Fincastle and the SmarkBank loan portfolio played a vital role in the company’s success.
On July 1, the company completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle for an aggregate purchase price of $33.8 million of cash and stock. Fincastle was merged with and into First Bank. The former Fincastle branches operated as The Bank of Fincastle, a division of First Bank, until their systems were converted on Oct.16. For the three-month and 12-month periods ended Dec. 31. The company incurred merger expenses of $1.3 million and $3.5 million, respectively. The company estimated it will incur approximately $20,000 of additional merger expenses in the first quarter of 2022.
On Sept. 30, the bank acquired $82.6 million of loans and certain branch assets from SmartBank related to their Richmond area branch, located in Glen Allen. First Bank paid a premium based on a specific percentage of the loans sold and certain branch assets were acquired at SmartBank’s book value.
Additionally, an experienced team of bankers based out of the SmartBank location have transitioned to become employees of First Bank. First Bank did not assume any deposit liabilities from SmartBank in connection with the transaction and SmartBank closed their branch operation on Dec. 31. The Bank continued to operate its loan production office from the former branch location. First Bank’s assumption of the SmartBank’s branch office lease, acquisition of the remaining branch assets, and the transition of SmartBank employees to First Bank was completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Another part of the bank’s business dealings in 2021 dealt with continuing to provide Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to support local small businesses and non-profit organizations by providing forgivable loans.
Loan fees received from the SBA are accreted into income evenly over the life of the loans, net of loan origination costs, through interest and fees on loans. PPP loans totaled $12.5 million at Dec. 31, with $124,000 scheduled to mature in the second and third quarters of 2022, and $12.4 million scheduled to mature in the first and second quarters of 2026.
