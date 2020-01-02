WINCHESTER — An estimated 6,000 people filled downtown streets to celebrate the start of a new year, as well as a new decade, during First Night Winchester on Tuesday.
A large, red apple made of steel descended from a crane at the intersection of Cameron and Boscawen streets when 2020 arrived at midnight. An elaborate fireworks display followed. During the preceding hours, visitors of all ages enjoyed concerts, educational programs and other activities hosted by downtown businesses and churches. Some ate at restaurants or simply socialized along the Loudoun Street Mall.
It was hard to discern exactly how many people were there. But it was obvious to Christine Germeyer, executive director of the nonprofit First Night Winchester organization that puts on the annual event, that the crowd was larger than ones at celebrations marred by rain and bitter cold in recent years.
About 11:30 p.m., Germeyer estimated that roughly 3,000 people already had gathered to watch the ball drop. She predicted that number would double as midnight approached. Throngs soon began making their way toward the intersection to join spectators already there.
Leda Neuhard and her friend, Atticus Shenk, of Front Royal, were sitting on a wall along Cameron Street, watching the apple as it dangled in the sky. They never had seen it descend before.
From her perspective, Neuhard said “the ball looks like a tomato” rather than an apple, with its numerous red LED lights aglow.
But “I like it,” she noted.
For the first time this year, a digital clock mounted on a building at the intersection counted down the minutes and seconds to midnight. Waiting for the new year to arrive, the crowd sang along to recorded music played by a local radio station and danced in the streets.
Other entertainment included a performance by Ian Varella, a ventriloquist, magician and comedian from Texas.
He kept his humor simple so children and adults alike could enjoy it. For example, Varella asked his Muppet-like character, Alfred, supposedly a little boy with green skin and purple hair, what he plans to be when he grows up.
“Older,” Alfred replied, arousing laughter in their audience at First Presbyterian Church.
Varella speculated it’s good that he didn’t pursue magic on a full-time basis. He told the audience that he once tried the classic trick of sticking a sword through a box with a person inside. His sister was in the box, he mentioned, adding that she suddenly became his half sister. The crowd roared.
Truth be told, though, Varella is a talented magician. In one trick, he tried to stick a long needle through a balloon. It popped.
“It worked in West Virginia,” he said. More laughter.
Then he tried again. The needle went through the balloon without popping it.
“How many of you would like to see me take out this needle,” he asked the audience. Upon their applause, he looked at the needle and said, “What are you doing tonight?”
Then he withdrew the needle. The balloon held. But when he stuck the needle into the balloon again, it popped.
“It’s an illusion,” Varella said of the needle having gone through the balloon. He later indicated that a key to doing illusions is getting spectators to focus they eyes elsewhere instead of where they would see it’s just a trick.
Another entertainer was self-described “bubble maniac” Casey Carle. Using plastic wands of different sizes, including a hula hoop to which a handle was attached, he made soap bubbles both large and small.
One bubble was so big that it completely surrounded a young participant from the audience. It didn’t pose a danger to the child. Carle pointed out that bubbles are full of air.
His creations also included a small “spaceship” comprised of a large bubble with a ring of small bubbles, as well as a “crystal ball” comprised of a large bubble completely surrounded by smaller ones.
Using a machine that turns breath into fog, he turned some of his bubbles — including one in the the form of a cube — white.
Carle lives in Connecticut and has performed in 14 countries on five continents. He uses his own “super soap” to make bubbles that can grow larger, and last longer, than typical bubbles made with solutions like those sold in small bottles in a toy store. He mentioned that recipes for concoctions much like his are available online.
However, when a person makes a bubble by blowing into a wand, the key is how much air is blown into it, as well as how the air is blown into it, Carle indicated.
“I’ve learned to control my breath, no matter how bad my breath may be,” he told his audience.
Brian Platz and his family from Ashland attended seven shows while visiting First Night. They enjoyed each one.
It was their second visit to the celebration. Their first was two years ago.
“We’re making a whole day of it,” Platz said.
They planned to spend the night at a local motel and go swimming on Wednesday morning before returning to Ashland, which is about an hour from Winchester.
While she is glad that people from elsewhere enjoy attending the celebration, Germeyer noted that most First Night Winchester visitors are from the immediate area.
The support they show for the locally-organized event each year is “what makes Winchester great” as a community, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.