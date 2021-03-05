WINCHESTER — After suffering significant financial losses from the pandemic-stricken First Night Winchester 2021 celebration, organizers of the annual New Year’s Eve event are looking to bounce back.
Christine Germeyer, executive director of First Night Winchester, has requested a $5,000 grant from the Old Town Creative Communities Partnership to help fund this year’s family-friendly celebration, which has a budget of $44,000,
The Old Town Advancement Commission, which oversees the grant, was expected to take the request into consideration at its meeting on Thursday night.
In a letter written to Winchester Community Arts and Vitality Manager Alex Flanigan, Germeyer said her nonprofit organization fully intends to celebrate First Night Winchester on Dec. 31, even if that means another year of hosting virtual activities and limiting in-person events to safeguard participants from COVID-19.
For the ceremony that welcomed 2021, Germeyer wrote, “First Night Winchester called upon artists from the past, new artists and several rising stars to create a shared virtual experience that reached 17,000 people across the country.”
No fees were charged to those who joined the online celebration, even though the First Night Winchester organization was dealing with a 60% loss in funding due to the economic ramifications of the pandemic, Germeyer wrote.
“As we embark on the 35th anniversary of the tradition, it is my fervent hope that the Old Town Advancement Commission recognizes the value and major art contribution First Night Winchester brings to Old Town Winchester,” Germeyer said in her letter to Flanigan, who serves as a staff liaison to the commission.
In the Old Town Creative Communities Partnership grant application, Germeyer said First Night Winchester is hoping to return to an in-person celebration on Dec. 31 with up to 5,000 people attending the musical, artistic and cultural festivities in and around downtown Winchester.
If that’s not possible due to the lingering pandemic, she wrote, “We will work with members of the community to create virtual art experiences that are educational, engaging and entertaining” and can be streamed live on social media. If First Night Winchester goes virtual for a second year in a row, Germeyer said she anticipates an audience of at least 15,000 people.
Organizers plan to celebrate First Night Winchester this year even if the commission denies the $5,000 grant application. However, Germeyer said the activities and events would be “very limited.”
For more information, visit firstnightwinchester.com.
