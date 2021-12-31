Due to the First Night Winchester event in Old Town on Friday, several road closures and parking garage access restrictions will be implemented for safety precautions.
Road closures today
Boscawen Street between Cameron Street and Kent Street (4 pm-1 am)
Boscawen Street between Indian Alley and Cameron Street (8 pm-1 am)
N. East Lane between Woodstock Lane and Boscawen Street (8 pm-1am)
Cameron Street between Piccadilly Street and Cork Street (11 pm-1 am)
Kent Street between Piccadilly Street and Cork Street (11:30 pm-12:30 am)
Parking garage instructions and restrictions
Starting at noon on Dec. 31, parking at all four Old Town garages is FREE during the First Night Winchester event (courtesy of sponsor: The Bayliss Wealth Management Group). Upon arrival at the garage, parkers are asked to take a ticket at the gate and keep it in a safe place until exiting. All parkers must remove their vehicles by noon Jan to avoid paying a fee.
Due to the “Apple Drop” occurring at the intersection of Boscawen and Cameron streets, the following garage restrictions will be in effect today
Court Square Autopark — Customers must enter and exit via the Kent Street gate
George Washington Autopark — Customers must enter and exit via the Kent Street gate
Braddock Autopark — No restrictions
Loudoun Autopark — No restrictions
For safety precautions, parking on and viewing fireworks from the rooftops of all garages on December 31 is prohibited and will be strictly enforced.
City’s New Year Eve schedule
City offices closed at noon on Dec. 30 and remain closed through today
The Jim Barnett Park Rec Center will be closed Dec. 31-Jan. 2
WinTran will not be operating Dec. 31-Jan. 1
The Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center will be closed on Jan. 1
The Joint Judicial Center will be closed today
