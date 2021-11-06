The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) and First Night Winchester invite artists of all ages to participate in the 2022 First Night Winchester Coloring Contest.
Organized by the MSV, the free contest runs through Dec. 29. Drawn by Shenandoah Valley artist John Burns, this year’s coloring contest picture celebrates the 35th anniversary of First Night Winchester and the MSV exhibition National Geographic Photo Ark. This inspiring exhibition, on display through Feb. 13, presents more than 50 portraits of some of the world’s most endangered animals taken by world-renowned photographer and conservationist Joel Sartore.
One lucky participant from each age group competing in the coloring contest — tot (4 & under), child (5–7), youth (8–12), teen (13–17), adult (18–59), and senior (60+) — will win a one-year family membership to the MSV ($90 value), official Photo Ark merchandise from the Museum Store, a package of McDonald’s® gift cards, and two tickets for a movie at the Alamo Drafthouse Winchester, including free popcorn at the theater.
Contest winners will be contacted on Dec. 29. The six winning entries will be on display in the MSV lobby on Dec. 31. According to MSV Special Events and Community Programs Manager Josh Huff, this is the eleventh year that the MSV has partnered with First Night Winchester to sponsor the coloring contest and serve as a daytime entertainment venue for the First Night Winchester celebration.
Those interested in participating in the coloring contest may pick up free coloring sheets at the MSV Guest Services Desk. Coloring sheets may also be downloaded from the MSV website, www.theMSV.org, and www.firstnightwinchester.com. To be eligible to win a prize in the contest, participants must bring (or mail) completed coloring sheets to the MSV, 901 Amherst St., Winchester, by 5 p.m. on Dec. 29. First Night Winchester wristbands — which are needed to enjoy the First Night festivities in Old Town Winchester — will be available for purchase in the Museum Store from Dec. 21 through Dec. 31 for $10.
Founded in 1986, First Night Winchester is an alcohol-free New Year’s celebration of the arts in Old Town Winchester that features dozens of entertainers.
More information about First Night Winchester is available online at www.firstnightwinchester.com. More information about the MSV is available at www.theMSV.org or by calling 540-662-1473 ext. 235.
