WINCHESTER — Although most community events in 2020 were canceled due to COVID-19, First Night Winchester is not.
But the annual New Year’s Eve celebration won’t have its traditional live performances, fireworks or the signature apple drop at midnight. Revelers instead can experience First Night entertainment inside their warm homes because First Night Winchester will be virtual on Thursday.
Organizers had hoped to hold a live event, but when Gov. Ralph Northam issued new COVID-related restrictions earlier this month, they had no choice but to pivot to an entirely online event.
Although many First Night celebrations across the country did cancel their events, Christine Germeyer, executive director of First Night Winchester, said local organizers were determined not to. And there’s even a major benefit to hosting the event online – it’s free for all. There will be no fireworks this year.
“Most exciting for this year is the ability to provide the event at no cost to the community,” Germeyer said. “You don’t have to worry about the weather or fret about not being able to see all the entertainment. The program has been mapped out for you. On average, each performance is 10 minutes. You can join us online from the comfort of your home or anywhere your smartphone travels.”
Germeyer and her board rounded up 22 performing artists, 11 of which are making their inaugural First Night Winchester performance.
New performers for the year include:
• Kevin Spencer with Hocus Focus, a teaching artist, award-winning film producer, and faculty member of the Special Education program at Carlow University in Pennsylvania, where he teaches a course on the intersection of the arts for special populations.
• Latin Ballet of Virginia, a Latin/Hispanic cultural dance group.
• Radmila Stojanovic-Kiriluk, a Serbian-American pianist from Mesa, Arizona, who is the only pianist who performed and recorded complete piano works by the Serbian composer Marko Tajcevic for the English label Toccata Classics.
• Mark Nizer, a world-renowned juggler.
• Dong Xi, featuring Tom Teasley, World Percussion and Chao Tian, Chinese Dulcimer.
• Spontanea Band, a local Winchester band made up of Handley High School friends.
• Bobby BlackHat Band of Coastal Virginia Bluesman. Bobby is a retired U.S. Coast Guard commander with 27 years of service, which included serving as military aide to the president and being awarded the Coast Guard Medal for Heroism.
• Crys Matthews, a lyricist who blends Americana, folk, jazz, blues, bluegrass and funk. She will share her song to the late Civil Rights leader, John Robert Lewis.
• ilyAIMY (i love you And I Miss You), an acoustic crunge band from Baltimore.
• Joyce Kwon, a singer, composer, and gayageum player based on the West Coast who will debut a song she created for First Night Winchester.
• Carla Ulbrich, a comical singer-songwriter and guitarist from New Jersey.
The evening’s program, which can be viewed on First Night Winchester’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyjjOmmn1e8nZf_tKelzkUQ), is broken into three acts: Act I features children’s entertainment (2-3:30 p.m.), Act II is a celebration of the arts (4-6 p.m.), and Act III (8-10 p.m.) features the event’s popular Messages of Hope program.
“Each New Year brings hope. We contacted members of the community and asked if they would share a 30-second video that included their hope for 2021,” said Germeyer. The public is invited to record their message of hope for 2021 and email it to firstnightwinchester@live.com by Wednesday.
Some First Night mainstays will still take place. The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley on Amherst Street will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a donation-based admission. Guests are invited to wear a decorated face mask and take home a party hat kit to put together to ring in 2021.
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum on Cork Street will host its New Year’s Eve celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The SVDM will offer special craft projects, a countdown at noon and other special surprises. Admission and advanced registration is required; register online at www.discoverymuseum.net.
One live performance, being held outdoors, is the annual Battle of the Buskers competition, which will take place on the Loudoun Street Mall from 5 to 8 p.m.
“The mission has always been about bringing friends and families together to unite the community in all its diversity through the visual and performing arts,” Germeyer said about First Night. “The mission is most important to the organization and the mission never changed, only the delivery.”
For a full line-up of performances, visit www.firstnightwinchester.com.
(1) comment
Dearest Star,
Please note that every picture you print showing non-mask wearers is apparently creating fear and loathing in about half your readers. [lol] #superspreadersunite
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.