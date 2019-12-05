WINCHESTER — First Night Winchester, a longtime community New Year’s Eve celebration, returns on Dec. 31 for its 33rd year.
This year’s event will feature 14 hours of visual and performing arts entertainment, 64 different shows and about 100 performers at local venues, all for a $10 admission fee for ages 5 and up (children under 5 are admitted free of charge). The family-friendly festivities conclude with a dance party at the intersection of Cameron and Boscawen streets, with the traditional “Apple Drop” at midnight, followed by fireworks.
New this year are admission wristbands, which will replace admission buttons. But don’t worry. The popular buttons, which many people have collected over the years, will be available for purchase at First Night Winchester headquarters, 33 E. Boscawen St., on New Year’s Eve for $5, says First Night Winchester Executive Director Christine Germeyer. Supplies are limited.
Also new this year is the addition of First Night Winchester information to the Old Town Winchester app, which is available for download at the App Store and Google Play. The app features a walking map to help First Night Winchester guests find performance venues, most of which are in and around the downtown area.
On Tuesday afternoon, First Night Winchester officials presented a 2019 commemorative button to 95-year-old Charles Zuckerman, who was mayor of Winchester when First Night Winchester got started in 1986. The first event was held in 1987. This year’s button features program cover artwork designed by Gary Ganoe, which was inspired by First Night Winchester’s Hope Campaign last year and its 2,000 individual messages of hope.
This year’s lineup of performers and activities offers a little something for everyone. Additions this year include a pinball tournament at Incredible Flying Objects on the Loudoun Street Mall and a visit from the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center at 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at Froggy’s Closet on Piccadilly Street. Casey Carle BubbleMania, a popular act from previous years, will be back, performing shows at 7, 9 and 11 p.m. at Braddock Street United Methodist Church. Another popular returning performer is El Gleno Grande and his equestrian spoof act, which will entertain crowds at 6, 8 and 10 p.m. at Braddock Street United Methodist Church. Musical acts include Robbie Limon, Tracey Wygal, MLO Fusion, Bud’s Collective and Yesterday Swing Orchestra.
A full list of performers is available at firstnightwinchester.com.
Admission wristbands can be reserved online by going to First Night Winchester’s website (a printed receipt is required to pick up wristbands; digital receipts will not be accepted). Wristbands will be available for pick up from Dec. 21-Dec. 31 at the Apple Blossom Mall office. Starting Dec. 21, wristbands will be available for purchase at the following locations: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley gift shop, Winchester Book Gallery and Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center. From 5-9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, wristbands will be available for purchase at the First Night Winchester headquarters at 33 E. Boscawen St.
Also, First Night Winchester is always looking for volunteers. A volunteer application is available on its website.
For more information, call 540-327-3503 or email firstnightwinchester@live.com.
