WINCHESTER — Except for visiting any restaurant that may still open, there won’t be anything to do in downtown Winchester at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Plans are for First Night Winchester to be held for its 34th straight year. “It’s just going to look completely different than it has in previous years,” said Executive Director Christine Germeyer.
Billed as a celebration of the visual and performing arts, First Night is designed to be a family-friendly alternative to New Year’s Eve gatherings at which alcoholic drinks are served. It usually draws thousands of people to Old Town Winchester.
But this year, socialization restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic are prompting organizers to cancel some activities and rethink how others are held.
“We can’t do anything that will attract large crowds,” Germeyer said.
The event traditionally culminates with a dance party at the intersection of Cameron and Boscawen streets. A large, electrified red apple ornament descends from a crane in the seconds leading up to midnight, and fireworks fill the sky as soon as the new year arrives.
Although the apple will hang in the air on Dec. 31, it won’t descend, and there won’t be a countdown to the new year, Germeyer said. Lights on the apple will be cut off shortly after midnight, she said.
Those measures are intended to discourage onlookers from gathering. Germeyer said it would be hard, if not impossible, to make people in a crowd watching the apple drop keep at least 6 feet apart.
Fireworks will still be held, but around 9 p.m. instead of midnight. People living near downtown may be able to see the spectacle from their yards. Anyone who comes downtown for an up-close look is asked to wear a face mask, keep at least 6 feet apart and remain amid a small group of family members or friends, Germeyer said.
Musical performances are planned. Entertainers will be “contracted to specifically perform for First Night Winchester,” said Germeyer. Yet performances will be held somewhere else, with area residents able to watch them live via social media platforms such as Facebook Live and/or YouTube, she said.
Organizers are in discussions with various First Night communities elsewhere about coordinating their activities into a nationwide, online celebration, she added.
Several years ago, First Night began featuring Messages of Hope. People have written on canvasses messages of encouragement to others feeling lonely or facing hardships during the holiday season.
That tradition is to continue, Germeyer said. But instead of using canvasses, she said, plans are to have people submit video messages that can be viewed online.
“We want the new year to bring a sense of hope that something better is on the horizon” in 2021, she said.
First Night’s regular activities are being disrupted. Germeyer said, although organizers chose to continue the celebration in some form because “it’s our way of giving back to the community.”
“It’s a nice way of saying ‘good riddance’ to 2020,” she said. “We’re just getting you out (of downtown) a little bit earlier” than normal.
Full plans for First Night are to be announced later in the month, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.