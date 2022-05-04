WINCHESTER — First Night Winchester, the community-oriented New Year's Eve celebration held downtown for the past 35 years, is no more.
The nonprofit organization's board on Wednesday voted to dissolve operations. Unseasonable weather and declining attendance in recent years factored in the decision, officials said.
But the major reason was a significant decline in volunteers since the COVID-19 pandemic struck two years ago, said Executive Director Christine Germeyer.
"Trying to do an event of this size without a large pool of volunteers is extremely hard," she said.
Proceeds remaining from First Night activities will be donated to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester, according to a First Night news release issued Wednesday following the the vote.
That decision was made because MSV's mission is "to preserve and enrich the cultural life and heritage of the valley," the release read. The mission is similar to First Night's.
Special activities at the museum on Dec. 31 in recent years — such as a children's coloring contest and entertainment — have kicked off the yearly First Night celebrations, which included an "apple drop" at midnight downtown.
"The hope of First Night Winchester is for the museum ... to carry the torch into the future by reimagining a way for the entire community to ring in the New Year," the release stated.
MSV Deputy Director Julie Armel said the museum will focus on expanding its New Year's Eve daytime activities, which are targeted toward families of young children "who can't stay awake until midnight."
"It's one of the most enjoyable days at the museum all year," said Armel.
Planning along that line has started.
"By the end of this summer, we should have a better idea" of what will transpire, Armel said.
"I do know we won't have activities here on the grounds at midnight," she said, because the museum doesn't have the resources to host them.
First Night billed itself as a family-friendly showcase of the visual and performing arts and an alternative to New Year's Eve parties where alcohol is served.
Churches and other venues in Old Town Winchester hosted concerts and other entertainment. Performers came from across the nation.
A nighttime dance party was held at the intersection of Cameron and Boscawen streets, where a crane would lower a large illuminated apple suspended above the intersection as the crowd counted down the seconds to midnight. As soon as the new year arrived, a massive fireworks display would start nearby.
First Night officials haven't determined how to dispose of all of the organization's assets, Germeyer said. She didn't rule out the possibility of someone assuming responsibility for the apple drop and fireworks.
Still, when asked if the end of First Night means the end for those attractions and the evening entertainment, she replied, "I believe it does."
Finances didn't factor into the decision to end First Night, said Germeyer.
"Our finances recently have been healthier than they've been in previous years," she said.
Rather, "COVID really has done a number on nonprofit organizations," particularly ones relying heavily on volunteers, Germeyer continued, because people have been reluctant to put themselves in situations with large crowds.
Germeyer admitted that she was having a hard time acknowledging to herself that First Night has ended. She was trying to focus on remembering the event's good times over the years.
"It's a bittersweet day," she said.
First Night board members couldn't be reached after Wednesday's meeting for comment. The meeting was held online via Zoom.
The news release emphasized that the board is greatly appreciative to everyone in the community — from volunteers to attendees — who has supported First Night over the past 35 years.
