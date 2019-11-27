BERRYVILLE — Someone doesn’t have to see a portrait on canvas to be awed by the beauty and uniqueness of its subject, musician Jim Meredith believes.
He hopes people who hear his recent composition, “A Clarke County Portrait,” will contemplate the characteristics that make the county a special place to live and visit.
The Clarke County Community Band, which commissioned the music, will debut it during a free holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Barns of Rose Hill. The concert will follow Berryville’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the adjacent park one hour earlier.
A second performance, part of another holiday concert, will be presented by the band at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Armstrong Concert Hall at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
Meredith, co-founder of James River Music Publishing Co., is retired after 40 years as band director at Sandusky Middle School in Lynchburg. Under his direction, the band earned more than 40 superior ratings in competitions, and it performed multiple times at universities, the Virginia Music Educators Conference and The Midwest Clinic, an international band and orchestra conference in Chicago.
While a student at the Shenandoah Conservatory of Music, Meredith traveled through Clarke County often. In written remarks, he recalled admiring the quaintness of Berryville’s older houses and reading historical markers along the Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7). He relied on those observations, as well as the area’s history which he learned, while composing “A Clarke County Portrait.”
Meredith described the composition as “a tone poem” — an instrumental composition designed to portray a certain scene or story. Such compositions frequently consist of just one movement, but “A Clarke County Portrait” has four.
The first movement encourages listeners to envision the bubbling, endlessly-moving water in the Shenandoah River. Paul Shoremount, conductor of the Clarke County Community Band, said he is particularly impressed by a French horn solo within the movement.
As the county undergoes change over time, the river seems to be its one constant, Meredith wrote.
The second section depicts Revolutionary War commander Daniel Morgan on a visit to the Berryville area. Although he is regarded as a leader, Morgan also is remembered as “a rascal who sometimes enjoyed a brawl at the Battletown Inn, where he would throw rocks at his opponents,” Meredith mentioned.
Life in an Iroquois or Algonquin village beside the river is the inspiration for the third movement. The fourth is designed simply to depict the happiness of living in the Shenandoah Valley, or maybe a festive scene, he wrote.
Yet “the pieces I write ... are open to any number of interpretations, according to where your heart takes you,” said Meredith, who received the Virginia Music Educator of the Year Award in 2013 and the Shenandoah Distinguished Alumnus Lifetime Achievement Award two years later.
Shoremount attended the Shenandoah Conservatory alongside Meredith. Having remained in contact over the years, Shoremount asked his college buddy to create the composition.
“We wanted to give something back to Clarke County” for its support of the community band over the years, said Chris Shipe, the band’s baritone.
Shipe admitted he originally was skeptical about having a musical composition commissioned for the county. Sometimes commissioned works don’t turn out the way they were envisioned, he said.
However, he changed his mind after hearing “A Clarke County Portrait” for the first time.
“This is a beautiful piece,” Shipe said, adding that Meredith has “evoked (the spirit of) Clarke County through music.”
At band practices, “we’ve been playing it consistently for about two months,” he said.
Now, band members believe they are ready for the public to hear them perform it.
