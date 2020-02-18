BERRYVILLE — The first phase of construction is underway on one of two new residential subdivisions planned for Berryville.
Shenandoah Crossing is being developed by D.R. Horton Inc. on about 42 acres at the southeast corner of Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and North Buckmarsh Street (U.S. 340). The subdivision is to have 82 single-family houses when it is finished.
Developers have begun clearing the property, Public Works Director Rick Boor wrote in a report to Berryville Town Council.
Utility installation has started along Petal and Page streets, according to Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations.
D.R. Horton, one of the nation’s largest home-building companies, awarded a contract to Heritage Site Development to do the site work and utility installation, Boor said.
Meanwhile, according to Dunkle, site clearing has started for Fellowship Square, a separate subdivision to be developed by D.R. Horton on about 20 acres adjacent to Shenandoah Crossing.
The developer bought the land from the Fellowship Square Foundation on Jan. 28, a document shows. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Fellowship Square is to have 50 houses when it is finished, plans show.
In another matter, the installation of new equipment at the John Rixey Moore Playground in Rose Hill Park has started.
The equipment is to include “Mullin’s Cove,” a three-deck playset with various climbing and sliding boards, plus features such as noisemakers and a simulated dashboard where children can pretend to drive.
New diggers have been ordered to replace existing ones that are outdated and worn out, according to Boor.
“Once we receive them public works will install them in the same location,” he wrote in his report.
Town officials expect the playground improvements to be finished this spring.
Also, a downtown lighting survey has been posted on the town’s website, www.berryvilleva.gov.
Residents are asked to fill out the survey to give their opinions on how well a pilot project with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to improve street lighting at night is working.
The survey focuses on lights:
• On the north side of East Main Street by the Bank of Clarke County entrance. The light was changed from a 200-watt, high-pressure sodium bulb on a six-foot arm to a 140-watt LED (light-emitting diode) bulb on a 10-foot arm.
• On the north side of East Main, just east of the light beside the bank. The light was changed from a 200-watt, high-pressure sodium bulb on a six-foot arm to a 70-watt LED bulb on a 10-foot arm.
• In the alley between West Main and Crow Streets. A 70-watt, high-pressure sodium bulb was changed to a 70-watt LED bulb on the existing arm.
Because they are more energy-efficient, LED street light bulbs generate less light. Yet they cast the light they emit downward instead of all around, which causes illuminated areas to be brighter.
The survey asks respondents whether the new lights are too bright, sufficient or not sufficient. It also asks where, if any, other lighting changes are needed downtown.
Plans are to keep the survey on the website for about a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.