WINCHESTER — A few minutes after Saturday’s game with Heritage (Newport News), Millbrook boys’ basketball coach Steve Grubbs said, “You definitely don’t lose games in the first quarter, but you can definitely put yourself in a very, very bad position.”
Grubbs hit the nail directly on the head with that statement.
Six-foot-3 point guard Zakai Weekes scored 16 of his 31 points in the first quarter to lift the Hurricanes to a 25-9 lead after eight minutes, and the Pioneers could never make a serious dent in that deficit as Heritage went on to a 70-55 win at the Handley Showcase Basketball Tournament at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
The Pioneers — who played their third straight game and fourth overall without injured star point guard Jordan Jackson — closed to within 43-31 with 40 seconds left in the third quarter and went on a 10-0 run to make it 61-49 with two minutes left, but they ultimately fell to 2-4.
“It’s tough to put yourself back in the game [after a first quarter like that] because from that point on, you’re scrambling,” said Grubbs, whose team outscored Heritage (4-1) 46-45 over the last three quarters. “Looking back at it, I’ve got to do a better job of getting them ready to come out full speed.”
Millbrook senior guard Taralle Hayden had a strong first quarter in which he scored seven of his nine points, but Weekes was on a level all his own in the first quarter.
He connected on six field goal attempts, with his only 3-pointer of the first half pushing Heritage’s lead to 9-0. His layup with 1:45 left made it 20-5, and his jumper while being fouled resulted in a three-point play with five-tenths of a second left that closed the scoring. His free throw was one of three he hit in the first quarter.
Weekes showed a consistent ability to pull up quickly on his jumpers, and he also had remarkable lift.
“He elevates on his jump shot, and he has great body control,” Grubbs said. “I saw a couple times where he stopped on a dime. He did a step back on the foul-line extended [on one jumper]. It’s tough. He’s a great player.”
Millbrook’s chances would have been aided if it had another one of its great players on the floor. Grubbs said Jackson (10.9 points per game, 2.6 assists while earning first team Class 4 All-Northwestern District honors last year) was injured before the regular season started.
Grubbs said Jackson played sparingly against Warren County in the team’s second game and played less than three quarters and got hurt again in the team’s loss to Skyline in Millbrook’s third game. He hasn’t played since.
“Whenever you lose someone like him, even if it’s just a game or two, it’s such a big loss just because of his experience,” Grubbs said. “What he does on the court is very hard to replicate. With that said, we’re blessed with an abundance of guards. We’re looking forward to getting him back sooner or later, but we’re playing as hard as we can with the people we have.”
The Pioneers definitely played with more energy after going into the second half trailing 41-19.
Senior guard Julien Hagerman (all 11 points in the second half) scored on a fastbreak layup to close out a 12-2 run over the first 7:20 of the second half. Millbrook held the Hurricanes to 1-of-11 shooting to start the quarter.
But Weekes closed out the quarter with a 3-pointer to start a 9-2 run, forcing Millbrook to scramble again. Down 61-39, some pressure defense from Millbrook forced Heritage to get some of its starters back into the game after Hagerman scored five points and senior forward Ben Oates (team-highs of 14 points and nine rebounds) scored three points in a 10-0 run. Two free throws from Weekes with 1:38 left made it 63-49 and the Pioneers did not get closer than 12 from there.
“You could start to see the focus be on the defensive side [in the second half], and then just attacking them on offense,” Grubbs said. “Hopefully we’ll play more defense like we played in the third quarter [in the future].”
Senior guard Tyson Stewart (nine points) and senior forward Jeremy McLarn (all six points in the second half) also led Millbrook. Darrell Atkins (four 3-pointers) added 14 points and Sean Hudson had 12 for Heritage.
