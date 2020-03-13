WINCHESTER — They need to protect themselves from being contaminated by the coronavirus while caring for patients, but they also don’t want to alarm the public by unnecessarily wearing protective gear.
That’s the balancing act for local firefighters responding to medical calls with patients displaying coronavirus-like symptoms. Many medical calls involve elderly people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 putting emergency responders at risk. About 15% of Winchester’s roughly 28,000 people are 65 or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Of the approximately 88,000 people in Frederick County, about 17% are 65 or older. In Clarke County, it’s 21% of the roughly 14,500 population.
For firefighters in Clarke and Frederick counties and Winchester, ambulances are equipped with gloves, goggles, gowns and surgical masks. The current COVID-19 protocol is the same as for anyone displaying flu-like symptoms such as respiratory illness, according to Clarke County director of fire and emergency services Brian Lichty, Frederick County spokeswoman Karen Vacchio and Winchester Fire Chief William A. Garrett.
Garrett said his department is relying on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). He said Winchester officials met citywide on Thursday to discuss how to best respond without overreacting. “There is a lots of concern obviously, but a tempered response is what we have to have in addressing what is obviously a (major) public health issue,” he said.
Emergency medical technicians and paramedics have to avoid being contaminated with “respiratory droplets” such as mucus or saliva from coughing. Due to improved fire codes and sprinkler systems, firefighters primarily respond to medical calls. All the 135 full-time Frederick County firefighters are emergency medical technicians and 35 are paramedics who have a higher level of medical training. All of Winchester’s approximately 70 full-time firefighters are EMT’s and 25 are paramedics. About 17 of Clarke County’s 90 paid and volunteer firefighters are paramedics.
In instances where patients are experiencing respiratory illness such as flu-like symptoms, firefighters don protective garb and then help patients put it on. Firefighters consult with 911 dispatchers who recently began asking patients a list of coronavirus-related questions such as if they have recently traveled outside the country. “Their diligence in collecting information allows field personnel to be better prepared for every situation to which they are responding,” Vacchio said.
Firefighters realize that donning protective gear can scare people, but the decision about when to wear it comes amidst a global pandemic that has killed at least 5,000 people worldwide through Thursday including 40 people in six states in the U.S., although Virginia is not one of them.
The deaths include 19 people at a Kirkland, Wash., nursing home. The deaths led to the quarantine of 31 firefighters and three police officers with one testing positive for the virus.
Due to a lack of preparation by the CDC, only about 5,000 people in the U.S. have been tested for the coronavirus compared to 10,000 to 15,000 per day in South Korea. The lack of testing makes knowing how many people are infected in the U.S. impossible. However, the reported numbers in Virginia are low. Through Friday afternoon, just 30 cases have been reported in a state with about 8.5 million people, according to the VDH. No cases have been reported in Clarke or Frederick counties or Winchester.
Garrett said Winchester has enough gear if coronavirus cases occur. The department has 1,595 N-95 respiratory masks, 840 surgical masks and 130 Tyvek suits, which Garrett stressed would only be worn if advised to by the CDC or VDH. He said if a firefighter were to come in contact with a patient infected with coronavirus, the department would coordinate with Winchester Medical Center about testing and a potential quarantine. “We’re confident that the procedures we have in place would avert a situation like that,” Garrett said about the Kirkland contamination.
Police often provide backup on medical calls for firefighters, and local police officials said they are closely monitoring the pandemic and will adjust procedures accordingly. Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in an email on Friday that he hopes people will let emergency responders know in advance about potential dangers and maintain good hygiene. “It boils down to common sense,” he said.
Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper said in an email on Friday that his deputies train annually on protecting themselves from people with infectious diseases. “People in [emergency] services understand they may be required to put themselves in harm’s way,” he said.
