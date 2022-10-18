Emergency responders rescued three horseback riders who fell off a cliff in Shenandoah County on Friday morning.
The Shenandoah County Emergency Communications Center received a call at 10:21 a.m. for a report of three horseback riders who went over a rockface off of a main trail, Jeremy See, assistant fire chief with the Fort Valley Volunteer Fire Department, said by phone Friday afternoon. See said he didn’t have information as to why the horses and riders went off the trail.
The riders were participating with others in an endurance ride on a trail in the Fort Valley area, See said.
Initial reports indicated that one patient was in an altered state of consciousness and two people needed to be evaluated, See said. A crew from the Fort Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the trailhead seven minutes after receiving the report, See said.
Crews from the Woodstock Volunteer Rescue Squad, the Strasburg Volunteer Fire Department, the Woodstock Volunteer Rescue Squad, Mount Jackson Rescue and Fire and the Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue also responded to the call. The Page County Fire and Rescue Department and the Luray Fire Department also responded to try to access the scene from the other side but determined they could not, See said.
The injured riders were located 1-1/2 miles in from Milford Lane, See said. Responders on the scene used the Fort Valley department’s all-terrain vehicle and a patient cart and drove to the scene to assess the situation, See said. Rescue workers traveled 1-1/2 hours to reach the patients because the rocky terrain forced the crew members to leave the vehicle and hike the rest of the way, See said.
Rescue workers needed to determine from the condition of the more seriously injured rider if they could haul the person from the scene or if they needed the helicopter crew to use a cable to carry the patient off the side of the mountain, See explained.
A crew with the AirCare Four medivac helicopter from Front Royal responded in case rescue workers determined they could transport the patient from the scene and have the rider flown to a hospital.
However, the AirCare crew went back in service once rescue workers determined they needed to extricate the patient off the mountain, See said. A U.S. Park Police crew had responded to the call for help and flew the agency’s Eagle One helicopter from Washington, D.C., to the Luray Caverns Airport to await rescue workers’ decision. The Eagle One crew used a cable and basket to lift the injured rider from the mountain and transported the patient to Winchester Medical Center, See said.
The other two riders could walk off the mountain and did not seek transport to the hospital, See said.
A veterinarian with the endurance ride event went to the scene to assess the horses, one of which had left the area but later was found. However, the veterinarian determined that they needed to euthanize the other two horses because responders could not airlift the animals from the mountainside to a medical facility for treatment, See said.
See estimated at least 15 emergency workers were at the scene. The last rescue workers left the scene shortly after 3 p.m.
