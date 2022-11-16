Area emergency medical workers led a six-hour operation on Sunday to rescue a man who fell over a cliff along a Shenandoah County trail.
Crews from the Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue and the Strasburg Fire Department responded to a call at approximately 1:12 p.m. Sunday at Buzzard Rock Trail for a man injured in a fall, according to a news release from the Strasburg Fire Department.
Responders headed to the trail site and received information that a 54-year-old man had fallen down a rock ledge, was bleeding from the head and was in and out of consciousness, the news release states.
A Strasburg crew arrived at 1:26 p.m. at the trail parking area on Mountain Road followed by responders from the Rivermont Fire Department in Warren County. Emergency workers set up the rescue operation on Forest View Road where they could enter the trail. More rescue workers arrived with all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles.
Emergency crews made it to the patient, evaluated his condition and determined he suffered a severe head laceration, possible facial fractures and a possible fractured arm.
A U.S. Park Police helicopter crew prepared to lift the patient from the scene, but high winds forced them to abort the operation.
The crew on the ground carried the patient in a basket down to a utility-terrain vehicle and then transported him to an ambulance at the scene. Emergency workers put the patient in the ambulance at approximately 7 p.m. and took him to the Front Royal-Warren County Airport. A medical helicopter crew waiting at the airport then flew the patient to the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Units from Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue, Strasburg Fire Department, Fort Valley Fire Department, Warren County Fire and Rescue, Shenandoah Shores Fire Department, Rivermont Fire Department, Fortsmouth Fire Department, Front Royal Fire Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, U.S. Park Police, PHI Aircare 6-Culpeper and Shenandoah County Emergency Communications Center assisted on this incident.
