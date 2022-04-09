BERRYVILLE — Having discerned that a dilapidated former industrial building is unsafe, the Berryville Architectural Review Board (ARB) wants it to be refurbished soon.
The ARB voted unanimously on Wednesday to recommend that the town give owner Scott Mercer until Dec. 31 to remove blight at 12 First St. and “save the structure.” He should reach certain milestones as the effort progresses, the board determined.
Board documents show Mercer is the property owner.
If Mercer is unwilling or unable to complete needed repairs by the deadline, or achieve the milestones, the ARB will defer to Berryville Town Council “to make a determination regarding the disposition of the structure that will protect the health, safety and welfare of the community,” according to a motion made by board member Jon Burge.
That eventually could mean demolition, perhaps at the town’s choosing.
The building is the remaining portion of a grist mill complex built in the late 1800s. It’s been deemed an important historic structure because it’s a remnant of past commercial activity involving the Norfolk Southern Railroad, which is about 10 feet to the east.
But “the owner has permitted this valuable structure to deteriorate,” Burge said in his motion, noting its roof is “in poor condition.”
The ARB “encourages the owner to immediately take action to secure the property from public access,” Burge said in reading the motion.
“We recognize the property endangers public safety and welfare,” he said before reading it.
That is an assumption, however, not a formal determination made by health and safety assessment professionals.
Town Manager Keith Dalton inspected the building. In an Oct. 26 letter to Mercer, he wrote that he noticed its lintels and other structural elements are deteriorating, trees are growing up from its foundation and plant growth is covering much of it. Portions of its roof and gutter system also are missing, he wrote.
Burge recently inspected the property on his own. He told his ARB colleagues that he noticed an open door on the structure and small wild animals — he called them “varmints” — inhabiting it.
“This building pretty clearly meets the definition” of blight, said Burge. “It’s so far gone it’s beyond repair.”
Other board members agreed.
If a heavy snow falls onto the building next winter, “it’s going to collapse,” Burge predicted, if it doesn’t before then.
Mercer submitted to the town a plan to refurbish the structure that, according to Dalton, contained ambiguities.
Dalton then put forth an alternative plan for Mercer to consider. He said Mercer first indicated that he wanted to fix up the building, but then he indicated he wanted to tear it down.
Mercer couldn’t be reached Friday afternoon for comment on town officials’ remarks or the ARB’s recommendations.
ARB Vice Chairwoman Robin McFillen and member Mary Serock voiced concern about the building’s proximity to the railroad tracks.
“A lot of people go down there and watch the trains ... and hang out,” Serock said.
The building needs to be secured, said McFillen.
Board member Satkuna Mathur suggested that a “no trespassing” sign be posted.
People should have enough sense not to go inside, Burge indicated. He said that upon seeing the building’s condition, if people decide to enter it and they get hurt, “it’s their own damn fault.”
The building is one of four structures in Berryville, including three on Josephine Street, currently targeted by the town’s blight abatement plan.
Dalton said the ARB’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Berryville Planning Commission, which studies land-use issues in depth and makes recommendations to the town council on how to handle them.
Ultimately, the council determines how blight issues are resolved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.