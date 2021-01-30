WINCHESTER — Amelia “Mia” Lunceford, 16, of Winchester, is proud to prove the naysayers wrong after they told her girls can’t become Eagle Scouts.
Mia was one of three girls who made history on Tuesday night when they became the first female Eagle Scouts in the Shenandoah Area Council about two years after the Scouts BSA, formerly known as the Boys Scouts, allowed girls to join the program. The other two new female Eagle Scouts are Elaina Truban, 13, and Lauren Reed, 17, both of Winchester.
“I’ve had adults question why I was in scouting or why I was there,” Mia said. “...but the majority of people have been supportive and loved the idea that females are now in.”
This doubt, this questioning of whether Mia belonged in scouting added to the years she’s faced of people challenging her capabilities as a girl. When she finally earned her Eagle Scout recognition on Tuesday, Mia said that “proving them wrong is always nice.”
Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be earned in the national program. To achieve Eagle, scouts are required to earn 21 merit badges, complete and lead a service project and sit before an interview panel, known as the Eagle Scout board of review. It usually takes about 19 to 21 months to earn the recognition.
Since Boy Scouts became Scouts BSA and allowed girls to join and start their own troops in February 2019, there are now 83 female scouts in the Shenandoah Area Council in five different troops.
The first three female Eagle Scouts are members of Troop 2G, which meets at First Presbyterian Church in Winchester.
The Shenandoah Area Council includes Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren, Page and Rappahannock in Virginia and Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties in West Virginia. Within the council, there are 2,799 scouts, of which 2,358 (84%) are boys and 441 (16%) are girls.
About 92% of the council’s scouts are white and about 8% of scouts are non-white.
In the Winchester, Frederick, Clarke region specifically, there are 1,087 scouts with 83 female scouts and 1,002 male scouts.
All three of the new female Eagle Scouts are following in the footsteps of their male siblings and other family members who attained the same recognition.
For most of her life Mia never thought she’d have the same opportunity as her brothers to join a troop. She watched as her older brother earned his Eagle Scout. Now she’s just happy that she got her Eagle Scout before her younger brother and that the recognition is in birth order within her family.
Lauren echoed the same feelings, adding that becoming an Eagle Scout was “unimaginable” for so long for girls.
“It was never really an option to be an Eagle Scout for girls, so as soon I heard it was an option and my dad was like ‘hey you’re doing this now,’ I was like alright might as well be one of the first,” Lauren said.
Lauren added that she has faced a stigma that girls who become Eagle Scouts didn’t earn it properly, but she doesn’t let that get to her or stop her from achieving her goals.
“I feel like for other girls it is for sure annoying, but I’ve grown up around my brother,” she said. “I know the skills.”
She said she simply responds to any kind of negativity by telling her haters, “you’re just mad I got Eagle before you.”
With her growing confidence and leadership skills, Lauren hopes to inspire any new girls who join her troop to pursue becoming an Eagle Scout as well.
When Lauren joined Troop 2G in Winchester, she said she learned the value of having fun while learning new skills. Her favorite of the 27 merit badges she has earned so far include the skating badge, which she earned after developing several bruises ice skating.
Lauren aspires to become a commercial pilot after she graduates high school, adding that Scouts has allowed her opportunities to learn more about aviation through its merit badge program.
Elaina is the seventh person to become an Eagle Scout in her family, and the first girl to do so. She said it feels “exhilarating” to have finally achieved her goal.
“I’m very excited,” she said. “I want to keep going with the family, I want it to pass down.”
She’s glad girls can now be members of Scouts BSA, and that she’s had the opportunity to pursue the Eagle Scout rank.
“The stuff that boys got to do, I felt like girls should be able to do that stuff too,” Elaina said. “It shouldn’t just be a boy thing, and also I found it really fun as a girl, too.”
For her community service project, Elaina made a raised flower bed and planted seven trees on the grounds of her church, Christ Reigns Presbyterian Church. Lauren’s project included planting shrubbery and landscaping around a flag pole at Locust Grove Cemetery in Stephens City. Mia’s project was a wildflower rain garden at Izaak Walton Lake in Frederick County.
Mia hopes to become a midwife nurse, and Elaina wants to eventually become a veterinarian.
Becoming an Eagle Scout can provide a lot of bright opportunities for these girls in the future, said Robert Garrett, Scout Executive and CEO of Shenandoah Area Council.
“It’s truly a historic day,” Garrett said. “This council has always been on the forefront of diversity and inclusion. Back in the late ’50s we were one of the first [racially] integrated Scout camps in the country.”
Before girls were formally included in Scouts BSA, they had always been allowed to tag along for camping trips and activities with their brothers and family members, Garrett said.
“Now we’re giving them a chance to actually earn things and be recognized for the things they were doing,” he said.
