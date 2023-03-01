BOYCE — This town of roughly 750 residents could see its first stoplights within a few years.
Tuesday night, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) engineers told Boyce Town Council they will pursue having automated traffic signals posted at the intersection of Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) and Main Street (Route 723).
Based on recent traffic data collected, the engineers said they now believe signals are warranted there. They're confident they can persuade higher-ups in Richmond to approve the devices, they said.
They envision the signals being attached to a long pole mounted diagonally above the intersection.
Signalization is to include buttons enabling pedestrians to change lights to red when they want to cross the intersection. The nearby Boyce Volunteer Fire Company is to have capability to control the lights whenever personnel leave to respond to emergency calls, the engineers said.
The estimated cost to purchase and install the system is $600,000. After the installation is authorized, a funding source will have to be found and the money allocated. That's why it could take a few years for the project to come to fruition, the engineers explained.
Meanwhile, flashing red and yellow lights already at the crossroads will be removed sooner rather than later. State and local officials and law-enforcement officers at the meeting concluded that drivers pay little attention to the lights.
Until the signals are installed, those flashers will be replaced by stop signs with blinking red lights. The signs will be posted along Main Street at both of its approaches to the intersection.
Both the Clarke County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police (VSP) pledged to increase patrols in Boyce, which doesn't have a police department.
All of the measures are being taken to address council members' concerns. They say speeders and heavy traffic make it hard for people to cross Greenway and vehicles to pull onto the highway from Main, especially before and after classes at Boyce Elementary School.
The state owns and maintains both of the two-lane roads.
"Signals are going in for safety reasons," said Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT's regional office in Edinburg. "We don't use signals for traffic-calming. This will be just a byproduct" of the new lights.
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data show there were six crashes at the intersection last year. Injuries were sustained by vehicle occupants in three of those accidents, according to VSP 1st Sgt. Brian Davis.
Based on that and other information, "we now have sufficient data ... warranting a signal light there," Carter said.
He emphasized that having signals isn't foolproof. After they're installed, he said, drivers still could opt to speed through the intersection to try and beat red lights.
Darin Simpson, an engineer for VDOT's Staunton District, told the council he must propose the installation to the department's Innovative Intersection Committee. The committee prefers to develop roundabouts — also known as traffic circles — at intersections whenever possible to keep vehicles moving, he indicated.
But "we've already ruled out a roundabout" at Greenway and Main, said Simpson, because constructing it would take up too much land.
"I'm comfortable " that the committee will agree to the signals, he said. "This is probably a no-brainer. There's nothing else you can do" at this particular intersection.
Engineers can immediately begin designing the signalization and pursuing funds to install it, Simpson said. Yet it will be several months, he said, before he can present a proposal in Richmond.
Records show the flashing lights have been at the intersection since 1966, said Town Manager David Winsatt.
Councilman Floyd Hudson said sheriff's deputies have told him the flashing confuses some drivers, prompting them to stop even if they don't need to.
The lights facing Main flash red, requiring drivers to stop. But the lights facing Greenway flash yellow, simply to urge drivers along the avenue to be cautious when going through the intersection.
Many people who often drive through Boyce seem to pay little attention to the flashing, said Randy Trenary, operations director for the Clarke County Public Schools. They pay more attention, he said, to what vehicles around them are doing in deciding when to cross the intersection.
"It would be safer without a (flashing) light than with the current set-up," Hudson surmised.
Regardless of what type of lights are there, the sheriff's office and state police "need to step up" and patrol Boyce more before someone is hurt or killed, said Mayor Zack Hudson.
Travis Sumption, chief deputy for the sheriff's office, said several deputies recently were assigned to focus on patrolling both Boyce and Millwood, an unincorporated village several miles away.
The sheriff's office can station its portable radar trailer in Boyce sometimes, Sumption said.
Mentioning a recent change in state code, he said it may now be possible to install speed monitoring cameras in designated school zones along Greenway and Main. He said he will look into that option.
Davis said the state police have federal funds they can use to pay troopers to work overtime on scheduled days off so they can be in Boyce more often.
"We'll provide whatever resources we have" to patrols, he promised. But only four troopers are assigned to Clarke County, and sometimes they have to help out in Warren County, too, he said.
Troopers probably will have to use "moving radar" to catch speeders, Davis continued.
"A lot of citizens don't like for us to sit in their driveways" to observe traffic, he said. So "there's really not a place where we can do stationary radar."
Last year, the town unsuccessfully tried to lower the speed limit along Greenway from 35 mph to 25 mph. Signs that the council had installed, noting the lesser limit, were quickly removed by VDOT, which asserted that the town had no legal authority to reduce a speed limit on a state-maintained highway.
VDOT engineers believe the 35 mph limit currently is appropriate for Greenway.
Even if they didn't, "we can't arbitrarily change speed limits," Carter said.
Such decisions are made by the state's transportation commissioner based on data, said Carter. And, current data shows that 85% of vehicles along Greenway are traveling below 35 mph, he said.
All council members except Dennis Hall were at Tuesday night's meeting. Winsatt said he and others council members didn't know why Hall was absent.
Those in attendance were pleased with what they heard from the engineers and law-enforcement officers.
"It was a productive meeting," Winsatt said. "I hope everything works out."
Town Recorder Whitney Maddox called Tuesday "a historic night for our town."
