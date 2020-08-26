The 1987 St. Louis Cardinals had one of the speediest men on the planet in Vince Coleman, but a look inside Mark Davidson’s chest on the night of Oct. 21, 1987, might have revealed an image that made Coleman look like he was moving in slow motion by comparison.
It was Game 4 of the World Series at St. Louis’s Busch Stadium, and Minnesota Twins manager Tom Kelly had just told his 26-year-old fourth outfielder to be prepared to enter the game as a pinch-hitter.
“I actually went in the clubhouse. Man, what a rush,” said Davidson, now 59, in a phone interview last week from his Lake Keowee, S.C., home. “I’ll never forget it. It felt like my heart was going to pound out of my shirt.
“But I remember telling myself, ‘You’ve worked 20 years to be able to hit in the World Series.’ I remember calming down and saying, ‘You know what, get your damn money’s worth.’”
The right-handed hitting Davidson didn’t have the type of moment that every kid dreams about, but he came close. His deep fly ball to center field off Cardinals left-hander Ken Dayley was caught on the warning track by Willie McGee.
But four days later, he was celebrating a World Series title, the first for the Twins franchise since they moved from Washington, D.C., in 1961. And with Davidson playing 102 regular-season games that year and three more in the postseason, the Twins certainly got their money’s worth from the former Winchester Royal.
• • •
The 20 years that Davidson spent working toward reaching the pinnacle of the baseball profession included a brief stint in Winchester to play summer collegiate baseball in 1982. Five years later, Davidson would become the first Royal to play in the World Series.
Davidson — who spent parts of six years in Major League Baseball between the Twins (1986-88) and the Houston Astros (1989-91) — played eight games for the Royals and was in Winchester for more than two weeks before he left to play for the Wisconsin Rapids, a Twins’ Class-A affiliate. Davidson — whose shortstop son Logan was selected in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics — was plucked by Minnesota in the 11th round in June in 1982.
Though Davidson’s stretch in Winchester was a short one, he recalls the time spent between starring for Clemson University in the spring of 1982 (.336, 8 home runs, 50 RBIs, 18 steals, tops in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 58 runs and 72 hits) and moving to Wisconsin to play Class-A ball fondly.
The Winchester that Davidson experienced was a little different from the current one.
Players received an allowance to eat meals at the Colonial Inn, which is now the Cork Street Tavern. Winchester Royals Board member Jim Phillips said the Colonial Inn was owned by Bill Gochenour, who was also the Royals’ bus driver.
Davidson roomed with Clemson star first baseman Jim McCollom (who drove in an incredible 67 runs and had an on-base percentage of .525 in 1983 for the Royals) at the Winchester Volunteer Rescue Squad at the corner of Millwood Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road, a space now taken up by a used car lot. Phillips said he believes it was the only year that the Royals had players stay at the facility, which had several sleeping quarters on the top floor.
Davidson said the Rescue Squad became a hotbed of activity twice a week because of bingo tournaments.
“It seemed like there was 100 people down there,” Davidson said. “They’d go at it for hours. Sometimes we’d get into the bingo hopper if we needed a new ball to play ping pong.”
Davidson also recalled jumping in the back of the pick-up truck as part of the jobs that were given to the players — he would pick up trash at different locations around town.
Of course, the best part about Winchester was the baseball. Davidson — who hit .345 (10 for 29) with nine runs, nine RBIs, three home runs, two doubles and five assists for the Royals — played on a team that also featured Shenandoah University head coach Kevin Anderson, who was then a player for George Mason University.
“For guys who love to play baseball, that summer ball is just hard to beat,” said Davidson, who previously played in Dodge City, Kan., in the Jayhawk League. “I was just 20, 21 years old. It’s just you and your teammates and baseball. You’re not at Clemson, and you don’t have to study and the pressures that come with that. You’re just going around having fun and playing baseball. How can you beat that?”
The Twins made one final scouting trip to one of Davidson’s Valley Baseball League games before taking him in the draft. The scout that saw him in the VBL wound up managing him for most of his Minor League career — Charlie Manuel, who is best known for managing the Philadelphia Phillies to the 2008 World Series title.
• • •
Red Robbins — a Twins scout from 1963-87 — was the one who told Davidson on a payphone outside the Bridgeforth Field dugout that the Twins had taken him in the draft. Not long after, Davidson began a four-year Minor League journey that included 25 home runs, 106 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, 93 runs, and a .302 average and .426 on-base percentage in 134 games at Class AA Orlando in 1985.
Davidson made his Major League debut as a defensive replacement for Mickey Hatcher in left field in the eighth inning on June 20, 1986, not too far away from center fielder Kirby Puckett, who would make the first of 10 straight All-Star game appearances that season in his Hall of Fame career.
Davidson was sent back to Triple-A Toledo after a month, but after being recalled in September he became more comfortable at the MLB level. He wound up playing 36 games for the season, hitting .118 in 68 at-bats with two RBIs, three doubles, five runs and two stolen bases.
In 1987, Davidson made the team out of spring training and spent the entire year with Twins, even starting on opening day as they beat the A’s 5-4 in the Metrodome. That contest would prove to be a sign of things to come in their sixth season in that facility.
“We were good, but we were great in the Metrodome,” said Davidson, who hit .267 in 150 at-bats with 14 RBIs and four doubles and had career-highs with 32 runs and nine stolen bases in 1987. “Those fans were just so good.”
With a 29-52 road record, only four teams won fewer games away from home than the Twins. But their 56-25 home record was the best in baseball, allowing them to edge Kansas City by two games for the American League West division title. Back then, only the four division winners made the playoffs.
A powerful group, the Twins featured four players who had at least 28 home runs and 85 RBIs — Puckett, first baseman Kent Hrbek, third baseman Gary Gaetti and right fielder Tom Brunansky. On the mound, they had future Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven, future Cy Young winner Frank Viola and closer Jeff Reardon, who Davidson said was a crucial addition in the offseason. Reardon saved 31 games in 1987.
Those players helped the Twins record a perfect 6-0 record at home in the playoffs. Minnesota won both games at home in a 4-1 series win over Detroit in the American League Championship Series. The home team won all seven games as the Twins then beat the Cardinals 4-3 in the World Series (home-field advantage alternated each year between the AL and NL back then).
Davidson — whose 102 regular-season games were a career-high — only played in one other game in the World Series, entering as a defensive replacement in Game 1.
Davidson — who was a strong defensive outfielder but mostly batted against left-handed pitchers — would have liked to have played more, but he was grateful to be part of a special team.
“The fun that it is to be on a club that is united, great chemistry, and you’ve got the bench players pulling for the starters ... I wanted to play every day, don’t get me wrong, but just like everyone else, I was sincerely pulling for every player every play,” Davidson said. “Competition is one thing, but it was my job to play better, not somebody else’s job to play poorly.”
Davidson said Kelly — who was named interim manager for the last 23 games in 1986 before taking over permanently — and the rest of the coaching staff did an excellent job building camaraderie among the team.
“I think that’s more important than talent on a team. I know it is,” Davidson said. “I think every team [in MLB} has one, two or three guys that are just super talented. But the other 90 to 95 percent of players on a team are pretty close in ability. The team that plays together and grows together, they learn how to win.”
• • •
Davidson played 100 games with the Twins in 1988, but he also spent 15 games in AAA. He began the 1989 season in AAA but was traded to the Houston Astros on May 16, 1989. Davidson bounced between the Majors and Minors the next two years. With the Astros, he played in 33 games in 1989 and 57 in 1990, when he recorded a career-best .292 batting average and .342 on-base percentage in 130 at-bats.
Davidson did get to spend the entire 1991 season with Houston, but he only had 156 plate appearances in 85 games. He also realized that at the age of 30, his athleticism was deteriorating, which was no small thing given his defensive value.
Davidson played two more years in the AAA with the Cleveland Indians, reuniting with Manuel. Those teams won titles in the Pacific Coast League in 1992 in Colorado Springs and in 1993 in the International League in Charlotte, where Davidson grew up.
“I never got to play regularly,” Davidson said. “When I got an opportunity, I needed to get more hits. If I’d have hit two home runs a couple of nights, I probably would have gotten better opportunities. But I never got to play.
“It seems like Catch-22. You don’t feel comfortable when you don’t play. And when you don’t do well enough, you don’t play. That’s not an easy role to play, coming off the bench. The guys that are doing that job, it’s tough to stay ready. Not many guys can do it. To survive for as long as I did, I felt good about that.”
Davidson almost stuck around for the 1994 season. He said he got a call from the Baltimore Orioles asking if he was interested in being a player-coach at their AAA affiliate in Rochester, N.Y. But tired of the travel and hotels, he decided to settle on his farm 40 minutes north of Charlotte in Iredell County with his wife Linda, whom he’s been married to for 31 years.
The farm was bought in 1988 with Davidson’s World Series share of $85,500 ($23,000 more than his salary for the season.) Davidson said he was glad to see former Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Marvin Miller selected to the Hall of Fame this year for everything he did for baseball, including bringing about free agency and raising salaries. The minimum MLB salary was $6,000 when Miller started in 1966, and the average salary was more than $240,000 when Miller retired in 1982.
While in Iredell County, Davidson worked as a licensed general contractor and worked in the graphic arts industry. Davidson and his wife raised a daughter Taylor who played tennis to Stanford. In four seasons from 2013-17, Taylor was a two-time All-American in doubles and was part of two national championship teams. They also raised Logan, who followed in his father’s footsteps and went to Clemson.
• • •
The Davidsons moved to Lake Kiowee, which is 20 minutes from Clemson, in 2017. The move wasn’t spurred by a desire to be close to Logan — that was a bonus. No, the wheels were set in motion for that by Clemson coach Monte Lee, who told Mark that Clemson had a Tiger Trust Program that allowed athletes who left school early to pursue a professional career a chance to come back and earn their degree with the original scholarship still honored.
Mark’s initial response was, “I’m too old for that, Monte,” but he enrolled in the summer of 2017. This time, Mark was following in Logan’s footsteps in terms of academic success. An admittedly poor student 40 years prior (Mark started out at UNC-Charlotte before transferring to Clemson), Mark received straight A’s and earned his degree in the spring of 2018. (Mark majored in history and minored in education.) Logan graduated in 2019 with a 3.99 GPA in three years, with just one B in a one-hour class.
In addition, Mark spent the 2018 season as an assistant coach for Clemson’s baseball team. He worked with the outfielders and was in charge of defensive positioning, and he also worked with all the players on his bunting. At one of the games, he got to catch up with his former Winchester Royals coach, Joe Carbone, for the first time since Mark was in the Valley League. The former Ohio University head coach was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association last year and guided the Royals to the fourth of five straight VBL titles in 1982.
And of course, Mark got to be around his son every day.
“What a treat for a Dad to cheat life and get another year with your son and be there on the field with him,” Mark said. “We had a great year. I enjoyed it a lot.”
• • •
After serving as an assistant coach with NCAA Division II Southern Wesleyan University last year, coaching has been put on hold for Mark this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Logan is plenty busy with baseball, though — he’s one of the players who are at the Oakland A’s alternative training site in San Jose.
Mark wishes the best for him. His father Max was a left-handed hitter who played in the Minor Leagues from 1947-54 and played 26 games in Class A (back when that was the highest level) in 1953. Since Mark was a part-time player, the hope is that Logan can take the next step and be a regular player. Since Logan’s a switch-hitter, he’s already in a better position to hit right-handers than Mark was during his career. Logan had a .403 OBP and had 42 homers and 142 RBIs in 187 career games at Clemson.
While Mark wants a better career for his son, he had a career most people would take in a heartbeat.
Davidson got to play in every Major League ballpark for what was then a 26-team league.
Davidson started his Major League career as a teammate of Hall of Famers Puckett and Blyleven with the Twins, and ended it as a teammate of Hall of Famers Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell with the Astros.
In 413 games over six seasons, he had 736 plate appearances, and hit .225 with 149 hits, 27 doubles, 6 home runs, 57 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, a .289 on-base percentage and a .983 fielding percentage over 479 chances.
And, he’s a World Series champion who will always be the first Royal to achieve the feat.
“When I look back on it now,” Davidson said, “it was a hell of a lot of fun.”
