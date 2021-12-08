MIDDLETOWN — Connecting local small businesses and their customers at the first Yuletide Farmers and Makers Market this Sunday is something Lauren Valentine hopes becomes a holiday tradition.
Valentine, who owns Alma Apothecary, is organizing the event, which is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Backroom Brewery at 150 Ridgemont Road near Middletown on Sunday.
“It’s a farmers market and a makers market, so it’s not just a craft bazaar,” Valentine said. “There’s going to be some really high-quality local food available for people to stock up for their holiday meals.”
The event is being held indoors and admission is free.
Twenty-five vendors, including local farms and artisans, will be on hand in the 10,000-square-foot space at Backroom Brewery, which will be serving pub food and craft beer.
Valentine said she wanted to host the Yuletide Farmers and Makers Market to give those who set up at markets another opportunity to do business in the area.
“I’m a farmers market vendor myself, and I’ve done markets in the Winchester area for the past three years. What I found is that so many of us vendors, when we’re trying to do this full time, we end up driving to Northern Virginia a lot because the markets are so good from a sales standpoint,” she said. “I wanted to create more opportunities for us in our area, our community and our backyard.”
Valentine, who produces natural and organic herbal products, got into her business when she and her husband went on a yearlong road trip across the country.
“During that time I was still working in marketing, but I reduced my hours to part time so I was able to take an herbalism course,” she said. “I started making herbal teas and organic body products.”
Valentine had her first show in Spokane, Washington, and then would participate in shows along their travels until it became something she decided she wanted to do full time.
She and her husband have been in the Winchester area for about three years now.
Valentine said she believes the combination of unique products in an indoor, spacious environment with food and drinks could make the Yuletide Farmers and Makers Market a yearly holiday tradition that brings people together.
“One of my biggest goals is to connect our local small businesses directly to customers. I would also love for it to become a holiday tradition,” she said. “I want people to look forward to it year after year.”
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/events/510868703316655.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.