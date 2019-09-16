Rotary Club of Clarke County members Gerald Dodson, Jim Coumes, Ann Lesman, Tanya Barton (on porch), Dave Duncan, Sylvia Wilson, and Carl Jeremias spent Sept. 12 trimming shrubs and painting trim at the non-profit FISH of Clarke County building on East Main Street in Berryville. They were among the thousand or so volunteers who tackled more than 100 community service projects in the area on the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley’s annual Day of Caring.
